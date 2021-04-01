TICKET FAQ

How many fans will be allowed on site?

The 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will offer a limited supply of daily grounds tickets in anticipation of welcoming a number of ticketed spectators back to Firestone Country Club the week of June 23-27 for the fourth major of the PGA TOUR Champions 2020/2021 Cross-Year Season. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of spectators is yet to be determined.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will offer peace-of-mind purchasing, with all 2021 daily grounds ticket purchases available for refund in the event the tournament is further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where do I go to purchase tickets?

https://www.pgatour.com/champions/tournaments/bridgestone-senior-players-championship/tickets.html

Will tickets be sold elsewhere?

No. Please go to https://www.pgatour.com/champions/tournaments/bridgestone-senior-players-championship/tickets.html to purchase all tickets for the 2021 event.

Are all tickets digital for this year?

Yes!

When do tickets go on sale?

On April 6, clubhouse and grounds tickets will be available for the public to purchase.

Can I purchase an upgraded ticket?

Yes. If you are interested in purchasing an upgraded hospitality ticket, please contact Ryan Giaratano at RyanGiaratano@pgatourhq.com. Clubhouse tickets are also available on the tickets page (https://www.pgatour.com/champions/tournaments/bridgestone-senior-players-championship/tickets.html).

Is there a limit to the number of days I can attend?

Currently fans can attend all days. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now to avoid capacity on certain days.

How much do tickets cost?

Wednesday - $10

Thursday - $18 ($20 starting June 1)

Friday - $20 ($25 starting June 1)

Saturday - $20 ($25 starting June 1)

Sunday - $20 ($25 starting June 1)

Will there still be any complimentary or discounted tickets for military members and veterans?

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship invites all active duty, reserve, retired military, and veterans and their dependents to the tournament with free admission. All military must show verification vouchers and photo IDs at the main entrance. Visit www.bridgestoneseniorplayers.com to redeem military and veteran vouchers.

What is the youth ticket policy?

Youth 18 and younger are admitted free of charge on the grounds Wednesday – Sunday when accompanied by a properly ticketed adult.

Who can I contact if I have more questions about the ticket process?

Please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or call 800-404-7887

Is parking included in my ticket purchase?

Public parking will be complimentary.

Health and Safety:

Will I have to wear a mask on site?

Yes.

What health and safety protocols will I have to follow while on-site?

Please visit www.pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo for the fan safety guide that is in effect at all PGA TOUR Champions events.

Will the gate entrances remain the same as last year?

The Main Entrance location has changed from 2019. The new Main Tournament Entrance will bring you in behind the 16th Green and 17th Tee.

Main Entrance Gate presented by CrossCountry Mortgage

The Main Entrance Gate is utilized by all spectators that have parked in Preferred Parking (Lot 10) and General Public Parking and arriving via the tournament provided shuttles. There will be a Ticket Sales office available for spectators at this gate.

East Gate

The East Gate is utilized by spectators that park in VIP Parking (Lot 2). This gate is directly behind the driving range presented by Wentz Financial Group and brings you to the first tee once you clear the gate.