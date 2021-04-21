It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Join us after 4 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, for complimentary admission, if capacity limits permit, with Concerts After Play scheduled for the following approximate times:
Friday, June 25: The Sunrise Jones - 5:00pm to 8:00pm
Saturday, June 26: The Shootouts – 6:00pm to 8:30pm
Sunday, June 27: Akron Symphony Orchestra, American Bandstand program presented by Fleet Response - 6:15pm to 7:15pm
