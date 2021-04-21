×
  • 2021 Tickets

    The 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship to be played June 23 - 27

GATE SALES

Tickets will be available for purchase at the main entrance presented by CrossCountry Mortgage. Credit card only.
Daily Grounds
$10 - $25
The Daily Grounds ticket allows access to the course grounds on one (1) specific day, Wednesday through Sunday.
Weekly Grounds
$65
A Weekly Grounds Ticket grants access to the course grounds on all days the tournament gates are open, Wednesday through Sunday.
Firestone Clubhouse Weekly Ticket
$200
This weekly ticket grants access to the Firestone Country Club Clubhouse located behind the 9th green. Inside, patrons can cool off in the air conditioning with food and beverage for purchase in the 1929 Grille while watching tournament coverage on television.
Free Admission after 4:00 PM

Join us after 4 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, for complimentary admission, if capacity limits permit, with Concerts After Play scheduled for the following approximate times:

Friday, June 25: The Sunrise Jones - 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday, June 26: The Shootouts – 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Sunday, June 27: Akron Symphony Orchestra, American Bandstand program presented by Fleet Response - 6:15pm to 7:15pm

Complimentary Admission

Complimentary admission available for First Responders (courtesy of FireDex), Military, Employees of select Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS partners and College Students. Ages 18 & under free, all day. Complimentary admission for all after 4pm, space permitting
FIRST TEE TERRACE
Located on the second floor of the Firestone Country Club clubhouse, this single day ticket gives you an unobstructed view to watch the pros begin their rounds at the first tee. Guests will have access to an awning-covered deck along with an all-inclusive buffet and open bar in Firestone Hall.
Clubhouse 10-Pack

Enjoy access to the Firestone Country Club Clubhouse, which is located behind the 9th Green. Inside, patrons can cool off in the air conditioning, as well as purchase food and beverage in the 1929 Grille. Please contact Ryan Giaratano at RyanGiaratano@pgatourhq.com (954-235-4760) or Alexandria Grilliot at Alexandriagrilliot@pgatourhq.com (937-478-5930) for availability.
TICKET FAQ

Click below to get answers to these frequently asked questions.
