Tickets Refund Policy

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, tournament officials announced that the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will be contested at Firestone Country Club without fans.

Original ticket purchasers will be refunded by their original method of purchase. Please see below for details.

GROUNDS PASSES AND FIRESTONE CLUBHOUSE PASSES

For Grounds Passes or Firestone Clubhouse Passes purchases made through Account Manager, by phone, or through the PGA TOUR APP, a refund will be issued automatically. To check on the status of your refund, please fill out the form below. Please note: if you purchased a ticket via the phone or the PGA TOUR App, Ticketmaster representatives will not be able to provide an update on the status of your refund.

For purchases made through third party providers (i.e. StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, etc.) please reach out to the agency where the ticket was purchased.

Refunds will only be issued to the original purchaser.

HOSPITALITY BUYERS

Your sales representatives will be reaching out in the coming weeks with next steps.

For all other questions, please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com

To check on the status of your refund for purchases made through the phone or the PGA TOUR APP, please fill out the form below (formstack form will then appear below)