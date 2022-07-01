Field announced for Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, scheduled for July 7-10 at Firestone Country Club, announced its 80-player field on Friday.

Defending champion Steve Stricker, who cruised to a six-stroke victory over 2020 winner Jerry Kelly, will tee it up next week for the 40th edition of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Retief Goosen, who won the first playing of the event at Firestone’s famed South Course in 2019, is one of seven World Golf Hall of Fame members in the field.

The other Hall of Famers heading to Akron next week are Fred Couples (2011 champion), Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer (2014, 2015, 2016 champion), Davis Love III, Colin Montgomerie and Vijay Singh (2018 champion).

1997 Open champion Justin Leonard, who turned 50 on June 15, will make his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Additional notable players making their Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS debut include Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker, 2001 Open champion David Duval and two-time senior major champion Alex Cejka.

Duval, who won the 1998 NEC World Series of Golf, is among the players in the field who won PGA TOUR events held at Firestone Country Club, along with Singh (2008 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational), Darren Clarke (2003 WGC-NEC Invitational) and David Frost (1989 NEC World Series of Golf).

In all, the 2022 field includes 24 PGA TOUR Champions major winners, 16 PGA TOUR major winners, 53 players who have won on PGA TOUR Champions (combining for 252 wins) and 59 players who have won on the PGA TOUR (367 wins). Additional notables include Charles Schwab No. 2 Miguel Angel Jimenez, two-time major champion John Daly and reigning PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year and 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk.

The winner of this year’s Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS will receive an exemption into the 2023 PLAYERS Championship.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS is the fourth of five majors on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022. Stricker (Regions Tradition), Alker (KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship) and Padraig Harrington (U.S. Senior Open) captured the first three major titles. The final major of the season, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, will be contested July 21-24 at Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course) in Scotland.