Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Special Father’s Day Ticket Offer

AKRON, Ohio – The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, featuring Summerfest at Firestone, has announced a special Father’s Day ticket offer, which will run through June 20. Beginning today, fans who purchase a grounds ticket to the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will receive a complimentary 9-hole round at the Firestone Public 9. The par-35 layout is an accommodating setup for golfers of all abilities, and a round at the Firestone Public 9 will be a perfect gift for Father’s Day.

“The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is always a family affair, and we’re excited to continue pushing that theme as we roll out the Father’s Day special,” said Don Padgett, Executive Director of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. “Fans who purchase a ticket through the Father’s Day ticket offer will have the opportunity to test their skills – or just hang with their family – at the Raymond C. Firestone Public 9, which is one of the top public facilities in the Akron area.”

Tickets for competition rounds, Thursday through Sunday, start at $15, with Wednesday grounds tickets available for $10. Youth attendees ages 18 and under are complimentary all week with a ticketed adult, which provides a great opportunity for parents and grandparents to attend with kids.

In addition to golf, Summerfest at Firestone includes concerts after play and local bites from food trucks at Firestone Country Club. Saturday afternoon’s concert will feature The Vindys, Northeast Ohio’s emerging alternative-rock band, with a performance near the 18th green. Admission after 2 p.m. on Saturday is just $5 plus fees online in advance or $10 at the gate.

Sunday’s musical performance, presented by Fleet Response will feature the Akron Symphony Orchestra with complimentary admission after 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 (4:00 – 5:30 p.m.) – The Vindys

Sunday, July 10 (3:30 – 4:30 p.m.) – Akron Symphony Orchestra

When fans support and attend the event, it helps the tournament’s ability to make a substantial charitable donation to the local community and add to the more than $30 million that has been raised for worthy area not-for-profit organizations from professional golf tournaments at Firestone since 1984.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.