Tickets for 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship On Sale Now

With early purchase pricing, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now. Tickets for competition rounds, Thursday through Sunday, start at $15, with Wednesday practice round tickets available for $10. In addition, admission after 2 p.m. on Saturday is only $5 in advance where fans can see the tournament leaders on the back nine and enjoy The Vindys concert. On Sunday, after 2 p.m., admission will be complimentary, where fans can witness the winning putt in person and attend the Akron Symphony Orchestra concert, space permitting. In addition, tickets for guests ages 18 and under are complimentary all week with a ticketed adult, which provides a great opportunity for parents and grandparents to attend with kids.

“Summerfest at Firestone” has something for everyone at the course during tournament week. Firestone Country Club will feature delicious cuisine along with local bites from food trucks. Concerts After tournament play concludes on Saturday afternoon, fans will enjoy jamming out with The Vindys, Northeast Ohio’s emerging alternative-rock band with a performance near the 18th green. On Sunday, following the tournament trophy ceremony, the Akron Symphony Orchestra will showcase area musicians with a performance presented by Fleet Response on the driving range.

With fans supporting and attending the event, it helps the tournament’s ability to make a substantial charitable donation to the local community and add to the more than $30 million that has been raised for worthy area not-for-profit organizations from professional golf tournaments at Firestone since 1984.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.