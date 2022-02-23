2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Announces $840,000 in Charitable Giving

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
AKRON, Ohio – With combined proceeds from the 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and the Ambassador of Golf Event presented by FirstEnergy Foundation, $840,000 was raised for Northeast Ohio charities. The 2021 donation is the largest annual charitable total generated through the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, with total giving eclipsing $30 million last year from professional golf tournaments at Firestone Country Club since 1984. These donations go to worthy causes throughout the region.
“We are excited that this year’s charitable funds will make a meaningful impact in Northeast Ohio,” said Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Executive Director Don Padgett III. “Thank you to Bridgestone, Westfield, FirstEnergy Foundation, and all our supporters for their efforts in making this generous donation become a reality. Additionally, we appreciate our Northern Ohio Golf Charities volunteers, and, as always, our loyal and passionate fans.”
Charities supported include:
“The impact made annually by the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship helps ensure that our local community continues to be a great place to live, work and play,” said Paolo Ferrari, president and chief executive officer, Bridgestone Americas. “These increased charitable contributions will support our front-line workers and provide critical resources for families and children in a time of great need, and Bridgestone is extremely proud to help make that possible through this tournament.”
Steve Stricker is the defending champion of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and this year’s tournament will be played July 6 -10, 2022. For more information on the 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, please visit BridgestoneSeniorPlayers.com.
