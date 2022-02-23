2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Announces $840,000 in Charitable Giving

AKRON, Ohio – With combined proceeds from the 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and the Ambassador of Golf Event presented by FirstEnergy Foundation, $840,000 was raised for Northeast Ohio charities. The 2021 donation is the largest annual charitable total generated through the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, with total giving eclipsing $30 million last year from professional golf tournaments at Firestone Country Club since 1984. These donations go to worthy causes throughout the region.

“We are excited that this year’s charitable funds will make a meaningful impact in Northeast Ohio,” said Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Executive Director Don Padgett III. “Thank you to Bridgestone, Westfield, FirstEnergy Foundation, and all our supporters for their efforts in making this generous donation become a reality. Additionally, we appreciate our Northern Ohio Golf Charities volunteers, and, as always, our loyal and passionate fans.”

Charities supported include: