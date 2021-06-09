Spectator Guidelines, Summerfest Activities Outlined by Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

AKRON, Ohio – The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship has announced its updated health and safety protocols for this year’s tournament, set for June 23-27 at Firestone Country Club. The tournament’s spectator guidelines are in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and protocols include:

While attending the golf tournament, fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated individuals should always wear a mask indoors, and when they cannot be socially distant outdoors.

All individuals must wear a mask on the two-minute shuttle ride from the preferred parking lot or general parking lot. This policy applies to fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.

Additional health and safety guidelines can be found at pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo.html

“The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is looking forward to providing a safe and fun experience for fans at this year’s tournament,” said Don Padgett III, Executive Director of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Following these guidelines, fans can enjoy the world-class golf tournament and a variety of activities that are part of Summerfest at Firestone.

Four concerts highlight the tournament week schedule, starting with Jake Owen on Tuesday, June 22. The country music star will perform at the Hoban High School Football Stadium from 7:30-9:50 p.m., and tickets may be purchased at wentzfamilyfoundation.org. The concert is being staged by the Wentz Family Foundation, and proceeds benefit the John Daly and Major Ed Heart of a Lion Foundation.

The other three concerts will take place at Firestone Country Club following the second, third and final rounds of the tournament.

Friday, June 25: 5-8 p.m. – The Sunrise Jones, playing hits from The Beatles, 70s and 80s

Saturday, June 26: 6-8:30 p.m. – The Shootouts, Northeast Ohio’s favorite country band

Sunday, June 27: 6:15-7:15 p.m. – Akron Symphony Orchestra performing “American Bandstand” presented by Fleet Response

In addition to local bands, families can also support local restaurants at Summerfest, as Slyman’s and Jackpot Chicken will have food trucks on-site throughout the week. Dinner and a concert are the perfect family activities, as admission is free after 4 p.m. every day, Wednesday through Sunday, and kids under the age of 18 are admitted free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.