Several Complimentary Admission Options Available

AKRON, Ohio – Families can enjoy Summerfest at Firestone with free concerts and other activities, as complimentary admission to the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is available for many fans. Northeast Ohio’s tradition of championship golf will continue June 23-27 at Firestone Country Club.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS is proudly offering complimentary admission for first responders through a partnership with Fire-Dex, which provides health and safety solutions for first responders around the world through their production of head-to-toe PPE. The tournament also proudly supports the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces by offering complimentary admission for active duty, reserve, and retired military members and their dependents, as well as veterans.

Qualifying fans can click here to register for complimentary tickets.

“These complimentary tickets are small tokens of appreciation for those who have given so much to our community and country,” said Don Padgett, Executive Director of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. “The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship has never been more accessible, and we’re excited to offer a variety of activities as part of Summerfest at Firestone.”

Additionally, families can take advantage of two complimentary admission options – kids under the age of 18 are free, and admission is free for all guests after 4 p.m. each day (space permitting). By utilizing these options, families can grab dinner from a local food truck on-site, watch the end of tournament play on Firestone’s historic South Course, and enjoy three free concerts after play.

Friday, June 25: 5:00 PM-8:00 PM – The Sunrise Jones, playing hits from The Beatles, 70s and 80s

Saturday, June 26: 6:00 PM-8:30 PM – The Shootouts, Northeast Ohio’s favorite country band

Sunday, June 27: 6:15 PM-7:15 PM – Akron Symphony Orchestra performing “American Bandstand” presented by Fleet Response

Fans can review the TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting www.PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.