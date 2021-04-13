Fans returning to 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

AKRON, Ohio – Tickets for the 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship are available for purchase, tournament officials announced today. The tournament will welcome spectators back to Firestone Country Club the week of June 23-27 for the third major of the year on PGA TOUR Champions. The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship worked closely with the Ohio Department of Health and Summit County Public Health to receive approval for fans to attend. Tournament officials will continue to coordinate with local and state government representatives to hold a safe event.

“We are committed to providing a safe and fun tournament experience for all tournament attendees, and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans back for this year’s Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship,” said Don Padgett, Executive Director of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. “In addition to the golf tournament, we are excited to have the Akron Symphony Orchestra thanks to Fleet Response and The Shootouts performing after golf for the first time at Firestone. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this outdoor, week-long, summer event.”

Summerfest at Firestone during tournament week will feature something for everyone at the course. Firestone Country Club will feature delicious culinary creations, with local bites from food trucks including Slyman’s Tavern. Concerts After Play kick off Friday with The Sunrise Jones. On Saturday, Northeast Ohio’s country band, The Shootouts, will perform songs from their new album with the group receiving national accolades on Rollingstone.com. On Sunday, following the tournament trophy ceremony, the Akron Symphony Orchestra will showcase 30 musicians performing American Bandstand presented by Fleet Response, a program featuring family-friendly patriotic, summer concert music on the driving range.

With early purchase pricing, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now. Tickets for competition rounds, Thursday through Sunday, start at $18, with Wednesday tickets available for $10. In addition, admission after 4 p.m. will be complimentary each day, space permitting, which is ideal for those that want to attend the late afternoon Concerts After Play.

Fans can review the TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo. The tournament is offering peace-of-mind purchasing, with all 2021 daily grounds ticket purchases available for refund in the event the tournament is further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having fans on-site will help the tournament’s ability to make a substantial charitable donation in the local community and add to the more than $30 million that has been raised for worthy area not for profit organizations from professional golf tournaments at Firestone since 1984.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.