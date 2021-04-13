  • Fans returning to 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

    Summerfest at Firestone includes Concerts After Play and food trucks from June 23-27

    AKRON, OH - JULY 14: Fred Couples tees off on the first tee box during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club on July 14, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
