Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Set for June 2021

AKRON, Ohio – The third senior major of the PGA TOUR Champions 2021 season will be played at Firestone Country Club, as the 39th-annual Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is set for the week of June 23-27, 2021. The tournament dates were part of Monday’s announcement of the PGA TOUR Champions 25-event schedule, which begins in January at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and concludes in November at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

“Early summer is ideal for tournament golf in Northeast Ohio, and we are looking forward to building a series of community events around the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June 2021,” said Executive Director Don Padgett.

Next June will be a Midwest Swing on PGA TOUR Champions, with the Tour traveling to Des Moines, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin, in the weeks preceding its annual stop in Akron.

In its first two years as host of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Firestone Country Club has produced two memorable finishes by great champions. World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen birdied the last two holes to win by two in 2019, while Jerry Kelly’s final-round hole-in-one lifted him to his first senior major title earlier this summer.

In an effort to uphold the competitive integrity of the Charles Schwab Cup, PGA TOUR Champions combined the 2020 and 2021 seasons and formed a singular 2020-21 season. The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will be the only major played twice during the combined season, and there will be 40 total tournaments – 15 from 2020 and 25 in 2021.

The complete 2021 schedule for PGA TOUR Champions can be found at PGATOUR.com. For more information about the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.