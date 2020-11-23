  • Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Set for June 2021

    Firestone Country Club to host 39th-annual event, June 23-27

    The third senior major of the PGA TOUR Champions 2021 season will be played at Firestone Country Club, as the 39th-annual Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is set for the week of June 23-27, 2021.
