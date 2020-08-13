Westfield Charitable Giving through Founding Partnership with Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship returns to Firestone Country Club this week and although fans are not permitted due to COVID-19 restrictions, Westfield still aims to capitalize on charitable giving through Founding Partnership with the major championship.

In 2018, Westfield signed a four-year agreement to serve as sponsor of the PGA TOUR Champions major championship, a partnership that will be in place through 2022. The most significant driver in Westfield’s decision to sponsor this PGA TOUR Champions event is the ability to extend the long-time partnership with the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank through a donation of $100,000 annually. Through this donation, 400,000 meals will be provided to people in need each year. Additionally, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is a primary beneficiary of Westfield’s employee matched giving program, receiving approximately $50,000 annually.

“Our funding relationship with Westfield started a decade ago and it never gets stale,” said Dan Flowers, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank President and CEO. “Their continued support of the Foodbank and our work has helped provide millions of meals over the years. They are a committed partner to hunger relief in Ohio and beyond their headquarters’ community. Support of hunger relief is more important now than ever before as more families struggle to make ends meet because of COVID-19. It’s partnerships like these that allow your Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to make a difference.”

In addition to the charitable aspect of Westfields partnership, the insurance company has also gotten creative in bringing an event to Westfield C.C. during tournament week which brings some of golf’s greatest legends back to Akron. The Westfield Legends Pro-Am will be held once again on Thursday, August 13 at Westfield Country Club and will feature six PGA TOUR Champions players competing in a pro-am format at the nearby club, which recently underwent a renovation by famed architect Michael Hurdzan. The players will include Tom Kite, Andy North, Hale Irwin, Hal Sutton, Larry Nelson and Gary Koch.

The historic South Course at the Westfield Country Club is nearly 6800 yards of meticulously manicured playing surface. Complete with views of the Clubhouse, Blair Conference Center fountains, and the iconic 16th hole bridge, the South Course has long been a favorite of golfers in Northeast Ohio. Originally Designed by Geoffrey S. Cornish, and most recently renovated by famed architect Michael Hurdzan, the par-71 course has been host site for the Junior Ryder Cup Matches (2004), Westfield Junior PGA Championship (2001-2007), the Ohio Open (2013-2016).

Inclusive of the $100,000 donated by Westfield to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, tournament officials have announced that $750,000 in charitable funds has been generated from the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

“Professional golf in Northeast Ohio has always been about more than just golf, and in the face of a pandemic that mission stands true more than ever,” said Executive Director Don Padgett. “For decades professional golf has aided in developing a charitable footprint in our region that positively impacts worthy causes. Although the 2020 tournament looks and feels different with fans unable to attend, we are proud to continue making a difference that will be felt by each of the deserving non-profit organizations.”

As a whole, the PGA TOUR and its tournaments have surpassed $3 billion in all-time charitable giving, including a record $204.3 million in 2019 alone. This includes donations made by tournaments across the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

Contributing to the record-setting numbers is the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, with a combined $1,575,000 during its first two years as major championship on PGA TOUR Champions. Over $30 million has been generated by professional golf events held at Firestone Country Club since 1984.