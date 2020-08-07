Steve Stricker commits to Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

AKRON, Ohio – The field is set for next week’s Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, returning to Firestone Country Club, August 12-16. This year’s field features 81 of the top PGA TOUR Champions players, including five-time winner Steve Stricker, defending champion Retief Goosen and six other World Golf Hall of Fame members including Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Colin Montgomerie and Vijay Singh.

In just his third season on PGA TOUR Champions, Stricker has already collected five career titles, including two senior majors. His latest win was captured in 2019 at the U.S. Senior Open where the Wisconsin native put up a record-setting performance, as his 19-under total was six shots clear of Jerry Kelly and David Toms. Next week will be Stricker’s second appearance at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS after debuting in 2019 and placing in sixth place. The 12-time PGA TOUR winner played in eight World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitationals (highlighted by a T2 finish in 2012) in addition to one start at the NEC World Series of Golf in 1996 where he also finished T2.

A strong group of seven World Golf Hall of Fame members will make appearances at Firestone C.C. including defending champion Retief Goosen, four-time major winner Ernie Els, 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples, two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, two-time major championship winner Mark O’Meara, 31-time European Tour winner Colin Montgomerie and three-time major championship winner Vijay Singh.

In addition to the seven World Golf Hall of Fame members in the field are nine players who have won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS since its original debut at Canterbury Golf Course in 1983: Retief Goosen (2019), Scott McCarron (2017), Langer (2014, 2015, 2016), Kenny Perry (2013), Couples (2011), O’Meara (2010), Jay Haas (2009), Loren Roberts (2007), and Vijay Singh (2018)

Notable first-timers joining PGA TOUR Champions rookie Ernie Els in his SENIOR PLAYERS debut will be two-time major champion Ángel Cabrera, 2011 PLAYERS champion K.J. Choi, 2003 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational champion Darren Clarke, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

After celebrating his 50th birthday in October of 2019, Els made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he lost to Miguel Ángel Jiménez in a two-hole playoff. He went on to win the Hoag Classic two months later, in just his third start on Tour. Although this will mark his first start at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, it will be his 20th visit to Firestone Country Club, having made 19 starts at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and NEC World Series of Golf (1992-2014).

This year marks the 38th playing of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, which is the fourth-oldest event on PGA TOUR Champions. The field is comprised of the top 36 players from the previous year’s Charles Schwab Cup; winners of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS in the past five years; World Golf Hall of Fame members; top nine available from the PGA TOUR Points List; top four available from the PGA TOUR Champions Points List; top 11 available from the all-time money list; winners of PGA TOUR Champions tournaments within the last year; and winners of a senior major in the preceding three calendar years.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS boasts one of the strongest fields of the year on PGA TOUR Champions. The full field of commitments to the championship are included below: