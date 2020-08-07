  • Steve Stricker commits to Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

    Stricker, defending champion Retief Goosen and Fred Couples highlight final field

    AKRON, OH - JULY 13: Steve Stricker tees off on the third tee during the third round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club on July 13, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
