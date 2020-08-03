Ernie Els commits to 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

AKRON, Ohio – The field is taking shape for the upcoming Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, returning to Firestone Country Club, August 12-16. This year’s field will feature 81 of the top PGA TOUR Champions players, headlined by World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els in addition to two-time major champion Ángel Cabrera, 2011 PLAYERS champion K.J. Choi, 2003 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational champion Darren Clarke, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir. All five players will be making their tournament debuts.

“As a major championship on PGA TOUR Champions, the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS prides itself on having one of the best fields of the season, and this year will be no exception,” said Executive Director Don Padgett. “As this event continues to build a new chapter at Firestone Country Club, much of our success will be attributed to involvement from the rookies who make their SENIOR PLAYERS debuts each year. We are thrilled to see this outstanding list of first timers who will add to the great stature of this major championship.”

After celebrating his 50th birthday in October of 2019, Els made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he lost to Miguel Ángel Jiménez in a two-hole playoff. He went on to win the Hoag Classic two months later, in just his third start on Tour. Although this will mark his first start at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, it will be his 20th visit to Firestone Country Club, having made 19 starts at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and NEC World Series of Golf (1992-2014).

Els, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011, captured 19 wins throughout his PGA TOUR career, highlighted by two U.S. Open titles (1994, 1997) and two Open Championships (2002, 2012). He entered his 31st year as a professional golfer in 2020 and is less than one year removed from serving as the International Team Captain at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Els was an eight-time International Team member in Presidents Cup competition, compiling a 20-18-2 all-time record.

Clarke began playing the Champions Tour full time in 2018, while Cabrera did so in the fall of 2019. Weir and Choi – who both turned 50 in May – each made their debuts at The Ally Challenge last weekend, both finishing T27. The quartet has combined for 22 PGA TOUR wins in their careers, including four major championships.

The debut of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS at Firestone in 2019 was a special homecoming for many players who competed in the NEC World Series of Golf or WGC-Bridgestone Invitational throughout their careers. Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open champion and 2019 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, earned his first PGA TOUR Champions title when he birdied the final two holes to win by two strokes with a 6-under 274 total.

This year marks the 38th playing of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, which is the fourth-oldest event on PGA TOUR Champions. The field is comprised of the top 36 players from the previous year’s Charles Schwab Cup; winners of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS in the past five years; World Golf Hall of Fame members; top nine available from the PGA TOUR Points List; top four available from the PGA TOUR Champions Points List; top 11 available from the all-time money list; winners of PGA TOUR Champions tournaments within the last year; and winners of a senior major in the preceding three calendar years.

The final Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS field list will be announced on Friday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and will be available to view on BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com at that time.