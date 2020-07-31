Field taking shape for 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

AKRON, OH - The field is taking shape for the upcoming Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, returning to Firestone Country Club, August 12-16 . This year’s field will feature 81 of the top PGA TOUR Champions players, including first timers Ángel Cabrera, K.J. Choi, Darren Clarke, Ernie Els and Mike Weir; defending champion Retief Goosen; past champion and 2019 Ambassador of Golf recipient Fred Couples; and three other World Golf Hall of Fame members, including Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Mark O’Meara.

The debut of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS at Firestone in 2019 was a special homecoming for many players who competed in the NEC World Series of Golf or WGC-Bridgestone Invitational throughout their careers. Two-time U.S. Open champion and newly minted World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen earned his first PGA TOUR Champions title when he birdied the final two holes to win by two strokes with a final-round 6-under-par 274.

This year marks the 38th playing of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, which is the fourth-oldest event on PGA TOUR Champions. The field is comprised of the top 36 players from the previous year’s Charles Schwab Cup; winners of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS in the past five years; World Golf Hall of Fame members; top nine available from the PGA TOUR Points List; top four available from the PGA TOUR Champions Points List; top 11 available from the all-time money list; winners of PGA TOUR Champions tournaments within the last year; and winners of a senior major in the preceding three calendar years.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS boasts one of the strongest fields of the year on PGA TOUR Champions. The final field will be available to view on Bridgestoneseniorplayers.com on August 7th at 5:00 p.m.