Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship to be held without spectators

AKRON, Ohio – Tournament officials announced today that as a result of the ongoing health and safety issues related to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will be contested without spectators in attendance during competition rounds, August 13-16, at Firestone Country Club.

“In this unprecedented COVID-19 climate, contesting the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship without spectators was the safest path moving forward,” said Executive Director Don Padgett. “Our key focus since the beginning has been the well-being of our players, fans, volunteers and partners, but also our ability to conduct this tournament in its entirety so that we can once again create a charitable impact here in Northeast Ohio. Today’s decision will enable us to ensure both.”

Since 1984, professional golf events held at Firestone Country Club have raised over $29 million for area charities, including $825,000 from the 2019 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS.

“Thanks to our title sponsor, Bridgestone, founding partners Westfield and FirstEnergy as well as other area supporters the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS will continue to benefit key charities in our area that have meant so much to Northeast Ohio in recent times,” said Padgett.

Although the 72-hole major championship will be held without fans, the event will still feature a one-day pro-am on Wednesday, August 12, in which all professionals, amateurs and caddies will undergo COVID-19 testing in advance of their participation, in addition to other safety protocols implemented for the tournament.

Firestone Country Club has hosted professional golf every year since 1954, and 2020 will mark Akron’s second year hosting a PGA TOUR Champions major championship. Although the annual Ambassador of Golf Event presented by the FirstEnergy Foundation will not be held this year, the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS will continue to raise funds and awareness for its seven charitable beneficiaries, including Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Children’s Hospital, The First Tee of Greater Akron, Summa Health System, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and United Way of Summit County.

Online ticket purchasers for this year’s event will be refunded by their original method of purchase automatically. For more information on the refund policy and the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, fans are encouraged to visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.