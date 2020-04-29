Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship announces new date for 2020 event

AKRON, Ohio – As part of the modifications to the professional golf schedule resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is moving back five weeks on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule and will now be played August 10-16 at Firestone Country Club. The tournament was previously scheduled for the week of July 6-12.

"We will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the federal, state and local levels, and will follow all recommendations made in conjunction with the PGA TOUR. The health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers and partners will remain our No. 1 priority,” said Executive Director Don Padgett. "The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will continue to support key charities in our area that have meant so much to Northeast Ohio throughout this difficult time."

Prior to the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, PGA TOUR Champions will resume the 2020 season at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, set for the week of July 27-August 2 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The modified 2019-20 PGA TOUR schedule will resume at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the week of June 8.

Firestone Country Club has hosted professional golf every year since 1954, and 2020 will mark Akron’s second year hosting a PGA TOUR Champions major championship. Although the annual Ambassador of Golf Event presented by the FirstEnergy Foundation will not be held this year, the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS will continue to raise funds and awareness for its seven charitable beneficiaries, including Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Children’s Hospital, The First Tee of Greater Akron, Summa Health System, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and United Way of Summit County.

Since 1984, professional golf events held at Firestone have raised over $29 million, including $825,000 from the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS in 2019. With the help of the community, the 2020 event will continue in its mission toward generating charitable contributions for Northeast Ohio this August.