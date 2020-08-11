Volunteer Profiles

Bob Siederer (Marshal)

A 45 year veteran and hole chief on the Monster (Hole #16), Bob Siederer is no stranger to excitement around the Tournament. He enjoys having a front row seat to the action as Marshal. In his first year of volunteering, he shared an umbrella during a rain delay with Andy North. Just two years later, Arnold Palmer asked Bob if he wanted to hit his ball out from under a pine tree on the north course.



In his spare time, Bob enjoys volunteering to build houses with Habitat for Humanity. He is also a part owner of a vintage private railcar, a sleeper, that he charters for trips around the country.



While Bob moved away from Akron to California in 1982, he still makes the return trip each year to reunite with the NOGC family. "For one week each year, no matter what else is happening, I know where I am suppose to be and what I am suppose to be doing. Everything else is secondary."

Melissa Brake (Communications & Social Media)

With a background in communications and a social personality, Melissa is ready to make an impact in her first year with the Volunteer Communications and Engagement Committee. She has always been involved with local organizations in her community. Her term as a board member with another organization was coming to an end, so she started looking to get involved with something new. She saw a friend's post about the February Thaw and liked all of the good we do for the community. "It's incredible to think that NOGC has distributed more than $29 million to charities within the community." She is a big believer of paying it forward, and she wants to make an impact on local organizations any way that she can.



While Melissa has attended the tournaments at Firestone Country Club for years, she is very excited to be on the volunteer side this year. She never thought that she would start volunteering during a pandemic, but is looking forward to having a very memorable first Tournament. "It's been really interesting to see all of the adaptations the Executive Vice Chairmen and their committees have taken to keep the Tournament moving forward during these times."



When she isn't volunteering in the community, Melissa enjoys spending her spare time with her husband, Shawn, and their rescue dog Casey. They are huge sports fans, so they are excited to finally see live sports in 2020.



If you see Melissa out on the course, make sure to say Hi!

Amber Derrig (Communications & Social Media)

Usually, you can find Amber overseeing the concessions area, but with the unusual changes due to COVID-19, she has switched over to help out on the social media and communications committee



Volunteering is a family affair for the 7 year volunteer veteran. Her husband Mark has been volunteering for years (15 to be exact). They have two boys - Parker, a Kent State grad, and Carter, a 3-year junior volunteer who will be attending John Carroll University this fall. Once their boys were older, Amber decided she would also sign up. Living only a few miles from the course, it seemed like a no-brainer. This will be her 7th year volunteering, and she is most excited about the fact that there will be a live sporting event in NE Ohio. "It'll be great to watch fans follow the golfers. Firestone's South Course is beautiful. I love being on the course early in the morning before any fans arrive."



In her spare time, she likes to hike the metro parks and hang out with her family. You can catch her and Mark supporting the University of Akron Men's and Women's Basketball teams. They have had season tickets for 4 years.

Julie Miller (Credentials)

Entering her 5th year of volunteering, Julie became involved with Northern Ohio Golf Charities through Jacqui Ricchiuti, a fellow member of the Junior League of Akron. "I knew that the NOGC had a tremendous impact on the area, but I didn’t know the full extent until Jacqui told me." Julie is involved with several of the nonprofits that NOGC provides funding to, such as Akron Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. "Volunteering with NOGC is another way I can support these organizations by assisting with an event that donates much-needed monies to these amazing nonprofits!"



She is the first to admit that she doesn't know a lot about the game of golf. Julie chose to volunteer with the Credentials committee because it allows her to be involved with her limited knowledge and experience. Her favorite part of the Tournament is seeing our youngest fans' faces light up with the chance to interact and get autographs with the golfers.

Sara Beis (Military Activities)

Sara Beis is no stranger to golf tournaments at Firestone Country Club. She attended her first tournament when she was 8 years old and began volunteering with her mother in the late 60's. As a teenager, Sara recalls being one of the youngest allowed to volunteer as a walking scorer. Her favorite part was the opportunity to walk inside the ropes. She reminiscences that scorers use to have to climb all over the course in order to count the swings of each golfer. If someone was in the sand trap, Sara was there with her clipboard and pencil counting the swings.

Because of her career in healthcare, she had to give up volunteering. She just couldn't get the time off. Upon her recent retirement, Sara is able to join our big happy family once again as a volunteer. Last year, you could find Sara with her husband Ron manning the Military Tent.

Mike Blackburn (Marshal)

In his ninth-year volunteering, Mike is excited to see so many people that he hasn’t seen for a year, especially in these times of COVID-19! “I know this year will be challenging,” he said, “but I’m confident this year’s group of volunteers will do whatever it takes to host a world class golf event.”

Mike started with the marshal committee back in 2012 and hasn’t left since! A couple of years after he started, he offered to help organize and keep track of the 350-400 volunteer marshals in a spreadsheet. Over the years, he’s added more features that allow the marshals to do things like hole coverage analysis, individual hole sheets for hole chiefs, and labels they use for check in!

When he’s not working on the Tournament or playing golf himself, he stays pretty busy with his three children and four grandchildren.

Mark Derrig (Gates & Admissions)

A 15 year veteran to the Tournament, Mark enjoys seeing his volunteer family every year! “This community of volunteers has been invaluable,” he said. Numerous volunteers helped with perusing ROTC for his son and he sits on Boards with other volunteers. The Tournament has given him lifelong friendships! He says this is summer camp for adults, and he can’t imagine a summer without camp!

His favorite Tournament memory? Volunteering with his wife and youngest son. He enjoys his time with his family and we’re glad they spend it volunteering. Mark has been married to wife Amber for almost 24 years and has two sons. One is a recent college graduate, and another is starting college this year pursuing Army ROTC. “Time with family is more valuable than ever,” he said.