Schedule of Events

2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Practice Rounds
Official Pro-Am Day
First Champinship Round
Tee Times of 1 & 10 10:20 a.m.
Golf Channel 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Second Champinship Round
Third Champinship Round
Golf Channel 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Final Champinship Round
Golf Channel 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
