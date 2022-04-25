General Information

Overview

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is a major on the PGA TOUR Champions and continues the sixty-nine, consecutive year tradition of professional golf at Firestone Country Club. Each summer, 78 professionals compete on Firestone’s South Course for a $3 million purse. Past champions include Retief Goosen, Jerry Kelly, and Steve Stricker.

Proceeds from this community event help worthy charitable causes throughout Northeast Ohio. Tournament proceeds are generated when fans support and attend the festivities during tournament week. In addition to the competition, fans and sponsors enjoy Pro-Ams, the Ambassador of Golf Event, tournament hospitality venues, concerts, and special events. Tournament week is staged with the help of hundreds of volunteers in partnership with Northern Ohio Golf Charities. To date, professional golf tournaments at Firestone have generated over $30 million for numerous area charities. Key charities supported include Akron Children’s Hospital, LeBron James Family Foundation, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, First Tee of Greater Akron, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenge Golf Program, and United Way Summit Medina.

Parking

General Parking – Complimentary lot and a few-minute shuttle ride to the course. GPS address is 2620 Harrington Road. Please follow the posted signage.

Lot 10 Parking – Preferred Parking with a few-minute shuttle ride from the Firestone Metroparks. A parking pass is required to enter this lot. GPS address is 2620 Harrington Road. Please follow the posted signage.

Lot 2 Parking – VIP Parking, on-site left of the tournament driving range. A parking pass is required to enter this lot. GPS address is 452 E Warner Road. Please follow the posted signage.

Public Seating

Greenside Seating areas will be available courtesy of CrossCountry Mortgage and Energy Harbor throughout the course. When on site, refer to the posted course map to find a location.

Schedule of Events

Monday, July 4 – Course Closed to the Public

Tuesday, July 5 – Course Closed to the Public

Wednesday, July 6 – 7:00 AM Gates Open

7:00 AM - 9:10 AM Official Pro-Am Morning Tee Times off 1 & 10

12:00 PM PGA TOUR Champions Junior Clinic on the Fazio Course, 18 Green

12:00 PM – 2:10 PM Official Pro-Am Afternoon Tee Times off 1 & 10

Thursday, July 7 – 9:00 AM Gates Open

9:50 AM – 11:55 AM First Round of Competition off 1 & 10

Friday, July 8 – 8:30 AM Gates Open

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM Coffee with Legends, Front Lawn of the Clubhouse

9:50 AM – 11:55 AM Second Round of Competition off 1 & 10

Saturday, July 9 – 8:30 AM Gates Open

9:10 AM – 11:15 AM Third Round of Competition off 1 & 10

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM The Vindys Concert, Stage next to 18 Green

Sunday, July 10 – 7:30 AM Gates Open

8:10 AM – 10:15 AM Final Round of Competition off 1 & 10

3:00 PM Trophy Ceremony, 18 Green

3:15 PM Military Appreciation Ceremony, Driving Range

3:30 PM Akron Symphony Orchestra Performance presented by Fleet Response, Driving Range

Autograph Policy

To enhance the autograph experience for all specatators, while allowing players to properly prepare for competition, the PGA TOUR has established the following guidelines:

Autographs can only be obtained at designated Autograph Zones.

On-course autographs are not permitted. This includes, but is not limited to, tees, fairways, greens, and practice areas during practice rounds and tournament rounds.

Permitted and Prohibited Items

Learn more.

Course Map

Will add when available.

Field

The field is set by 5pm EST of Friday, July 1st 2022.

Spectator Guide

Link or Guide will be added when available.

Merchandise

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS apparel is available in the Firestone Country Club Pro Shop all year round and during tournament week.

Family & Kid Activities

The Kids Zone located between the 10th Fairway & 18th Fairway will feature a Putt-Putt course, face painting, animals from the Akron Zoo, a Soap Box Derby Car and a presence from the First Tee Greater Akron.

Timing TBD.

Youth Complimentary Admission

Age 18 and under free with ticketed adult.

Junior Clinic

Junior Clinic with a demonstration by a PGA TOUR Champions Player – Wednesday, July 6th at 12:00 PM on the 18th green of Firestone’s Fazio Course. Open to the public, no sign-up required.