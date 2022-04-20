Northern Ohio Golf Charities & Foundation, Inc. is the volunteer organization that has helped conduct professional golf tournaments at Firestone Country Club for more than sixty-five years. Originally Akron Golf Charities, the organization was started by a group of golf enthusiasts as a way to give local golf fans a PGA TOUR event, while generating funds to support charitable organizations in our community. Since 1984, NOGCF has helped raise and distribute over $30 million dollars to worthy Northeast Ohio charitable groups through a dedicated volunteer force and by recognizing golf legends through the Ambassador of Golf event. For more information about volunteering or to apply for a grant through Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation, please go to www.nogcf.org.