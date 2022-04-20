It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Northern Ohio Golf Charities & Foundation, Inc. is the volunteer organization that has helped conduct professional golf tournaments at Firestone Country Club for more than sixty-five years. Originally Akron Golf Charities, the organization was started by a group of golf enthusiasts as a way to give local golf fans a PGA TOUR event, while generating funds to support charitable organizations in our community. Since 1984, NOGCF has helped raise and distribute over $30 million dollars to worthy Northeast Ohio charitable groups through a dedicated volunteer force and by recognizing golf legends through the Ambassador of Golf event. For more information about volunteering or to apply for a grant through Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation, please go to www.nogcf.org.
2021 Charities Supported
Akron Children's Hospital
Akron Police Department
Akron Symphony Orchestra
Akron Urban League
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio
Chair-ity Inc.
CHC Addition Services
Clearview Legacy Foundation
Cleveland Clinic Akron General
Downtown Akron Kiwanis Foundation
Empower Sports
First Tee of Canton
First Tee of Cleveland
First Tee of Greater Akron
Grace House Akron
LeBron James Family Foundation
Merrick House
Newbridge Place
Northern Ohio Golf Charities
Pegasus Farms
Pregnancy Solutions
Safe Harbor Norton
Safety Forces Support Center
Summa Health
Tarry House, Inc.
The Akron Fire Department
The Final Farewell Project
The Well CDC
Tiretown Golf Club
Truly Reaching You, Inc.
United Way Summit Medina
University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
Wentz Family Foundation
Youth Challenge
© 1995-2022 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.