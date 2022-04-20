Firestone Country Club’s rich history began in 1929 as the vision of Harvey Firestone, founder of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. In 2022, the club marks its 69th consecutive year of professional golf tournaments. Only a short list of clubs can boast such a tradition.

Firestone Country Club has long been synonymous with tournament golf. The first tournament hosted at Firestone was The Rubber City Open in 1954. Played on the South Course, the tournament was held yearly until 1959. Notable champions like Arnold Palmer and Tommy Bolt staked their claim to fame at this storied venue. The PGA Championship came to Firestone for the first time in 1960, then returned in 1966 and 1975 with champions Jay Hebert, Al Geiberger and Jack Nicklaus. Firestone is the only club to have hosted three nationally televised professional events in one year. In 1974, these events were the CBS Golf Classic, American Golf Classic and World Series of Golf. In addition to being the current site of the SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Firestone has hosted the World Golf Championships and Senior PGA Championship.

Through 2021, Firestone Country Club has hosted 91 professional golf tournaments on an international level. Champions at Firestone include nineteen World Golf Hall of Fame members and forty-two major championship winners.