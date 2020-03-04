It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Presented by FirstEnergy Foundation
The Ambassador of Golf Award is presented annually to a person who has fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concern for others extends beyond the golf course. As a part of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS tournament week, the Ambassador of Golf Award is a charitable fundraiser with evening festivities on Thursday, July 9, 2020, honoring one of golf’s greats. Proceeds will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital, Summa Health System, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, The First Tee of Akron, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and the United Way of Summit County.
Schedule for Thursday, July 9, 2020, to be announced at a later date.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.