Tournament Week

Summerfest at Firestone

Firestone Country Club annually features the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions, and the iconic golf course will also attract the area's food and music lovers for Summerfest at Firestone. Families can celebrate summer with great food and concerts.

Friday: Coffee with Legends

Friday, July 7th 9am – 9:45am

Open to all tournament ticket holders, major championship winners Hale Irwin, Hal Sutton, and Andy North will be featured in a chat over coffee on the front lawn at the Firestone Country Club Clubhouse near the nine green and tenth tee. Attendees will get a first-hand account of how the golf has evolved and their take on today’s game

Saturday: The Vindys

Saturday, July 9th 4pm – 5:30pm

The Vindys have become one of the most sought-after bands in Northeast Ohio with their unique blend of alt-rock that has been compared to The Black Keys. The Youngstown-based band includes singer/songwriter/guitarist Jackie Popovec, whose powerhouse vocals remind you of Adele and Amy Winehouse. The band’s name pays homage to their roots by drawing influence from Youngstown’s daily newspaper, The Vindicator. Saturday, after 2pm tickets available for $5 plus fees in advance or $10 at the gate.

Sunday: Akron Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, July 10th 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Akron Symphony Orchestra concert featuring a family-friendly program presented by Fleet Response. Come see the final putt that decides the championship and then head to the Driving Range with a lawn chair or blanket for what’s sure to be a great program. Admission after 2pm complimentary, space permitting, for the concert.

Food & Beverage

Firestone Flats

Located in the middle of the golf course near the 10th green, 13th green and 18th tee, this fan area will feature local cuisine from Jackpot Chicken Food Truck and cocktails featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Taps at the Turn

Fan area near the 9th green and 10th tee that will feature a selection of beers and local bites from Firestone Country Club.

Harvey’s Snack Bar

Named for club founder Harvey Firestone and located near the first tee and the pro shop, fans can enjoy local treats including Firestone’s famous crunchy cream pie.

12th Hole Concession

Located behind the 12th Hole and 13th Tee, grab a bite from Firestone’s snack bar before watching players finish up their rounds.