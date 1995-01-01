×
    The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7,264

    The magnificent Snoqualmie Falls serves as a visual and historical backdrop for the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in the Pacific Northwest. Snoqualmie Ridge is a realization of a vision joining a spectacular natural setting and a golf club destined to bring the excitement of tournament play back to Washington. The course is designed to accommodate major PGA TOUR events while offering superb playability for golfers of all levels.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 5 554  
    2 4 410  
    3 4 439  
    4 4 426  
    5 4 475  
    6 3 207  
    7 4 375  
    8 5 529  
    9 3 207  
    10 4 353  
    11 4 462  
    12 4 426  
    13 3 210  
    14 4 431  
    15 5 590  
    16 4 380  
    17 3 211  
    18 5 498  
