It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
The magnificent Snoqualmie Falls serves as a visual and historical backdrop for the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in the Pacific Northwest. Snoqualmie Ridge is a realization of a vision joining a spectacular natural setting and a golf club destined to bring the excitement of tournament play back to Washington. The course is designed to accommodate major PGA TOUR events while offering superb playability for golfers of all levels.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.