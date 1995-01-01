Tickets on Sale Soon!

This event will take place on two spectacular courses and there are two different ticket packages for you to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Buffalo Ridge Tickets

Tickets starting at $25.

Be the first to see Buffalo Ridge (The Springs Course). Already acclaimed as the region's best golf course, Buffalo Ridge has been transformed by the guiding hands of visionary conservationist, Johnny Morris, and renowned golf course architect, Tom Fazio. New approaches, water features and completely renovated bunkers have been added to the course. Morris and Fazio have redesigned the course layout to bring players in close contact with nature, native grasses and free-ranging buffalo from nearby Dogwood Canyon Nature Park.

Watch this incredible field of golf legends as they compete on this nationally acclaimed golf course with its stunning views and newly renovated nature preserve.

Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge are pleased to offer FREE tickets to current and former members of our Armed Forces and their spouses. In addition, youth 17 years of age and younger are FREE with an accompanying ticketed adult.

Top of the Rock & Buffalo Ridge Gold Combo Tickets

Tickets starting at $100 (limited quantities)

Come and see the remarkable Top of the Rock course. The Gold Combo ticket provides access to both courses, access to Arnie's Barn at Top of the Rock and a chance to see these legends up close.

In addition, Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge are pleased to offer a 20% discount to current and former members of our Armed Forces and their spouses.