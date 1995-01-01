TICKETS:
Tickets on Sale Soon!
This event will take place on two spectacular courses and there are two different ticket packages for you to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Buffalo Ridge TicketsMore Info
Tickets starting at $25.
Be the first to see Buffalo Ridge (The Springs Course). Already acclaimed as the region's best golf course, Buffalo Ridge has been transformed by the guiding hands of visionary conservationist, Johnny Morris, and renowned golf course architect, Tom Fazio. New approaches, water features and completely renovated bunkers have been added to the course. Morris and Fazio have redesigned the course layout to bring players in close contact with nature, native grasses and free-ranging buffalo from nearby Dogwood Canyon Nature Park.
Watch this incredible field of golf legends as they compete on this nationally acclaimed golf course with its stunning views and newly renovated nature preserve.
Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge are pleased to offer FREE tickets to current and former members of our Armed Forces and their spouses. In addition, youth 17 years of age and younger are FREE with an accompanying ticketed adult.
Top of the Rock & Buffalo Ridge Gold Combo TicketsMore Info
Tickets starting at $100 (limited quantities)
Come and see the remarkable Top of the Rock course. The Gold Combo ticket provides access to both courses, access to Arnie's Barn at Top of the Rock and a chance to see these legends up close.
In addition, Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge are pleased to offer a 20% discount to current and former members of our Armed Forces and their spouses.
- ATM - For spectator convenience, an on-site ATM will be available.
- Autographs - Autographs are permissible but not during a player's round.
- Camera Policy - Photography is restricted to accredited press with proper media credentials during the tournament rounds Friday-Sunday.
- Disability Services Shuttle - Please proceed to the Ambassador table located at the top of the entry path and ask them to call the Disability services Team to help you.
- Phone Policy - Please SILENCE your mobile device. No video recording is allowed at any time. No photographs are allowed after Wednesday.
- Restrooms - Located throughout the golf course.
With the revised policy, spectators are allowed to carry mobile devices on the golf course with the volume setting on silent or vibrate. Please refrain from using your mobile device on-course near play.
- No video recording allowed at any time.
- Photographs are only allowed during the Pro-Am on Wednesday and Thursday. No photography is allowed Friday, Saturday or Sunday. .
- Violations may result in confiscation of mobile device or removal from tournament.
- Be respectful of play.
Prohibited Items
The following items cannot be brought into the tournament:
- No cameras
- No bags or backpacks larger than 6"Wx6"Hx6"D in its natural state
- No cases and/or covers (such as a chair or umbrella covers)
- No signs, posters and/or banners
- No televisions and/or radios
- No food and/or beverages, except for medical or infant needs
- No containers and/or coolers
- No pets (other than service animals)
- No metal-spiked golf shoes
- No noise making devices
- No weapons (regardless of permit, including but not limited to firearms and knives)
- Any other items deemed unlawful or dangerous by the Champions Tour and/or Tournament Security Personnel is their sole discretion.
- Parents with small children are allowed to bring strollers and diaper bags, if needed. The items are subject to reasonable inspection before entering and/or at any time during the tournament.