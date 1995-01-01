×
    Top of the Rock

    Course Par Value: 27 • Course Yardage: 1,420

    Two courses will be played during the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

    This course -- the Top of the Rock -- is a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. It is a par-3 layout perched in a beautiful setting high above Table Rock Lake. It features waterfalls, wandering creeks and pristine lakes.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 3 171  
    2 3 114  
    3 3 202  
    4 3 191  
    5 3 123  
    6 3 121  
    7 3 152  
    8 3 183  
    9 3 163  
    Ozarks National

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7,036

    Designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore.
    Opened in the Fall of 2018, the course represents the terrain of the Ozarks with incredible vistas and a variety of visually appealing approach shots highlighted by the native habitat.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 5 517  
    2 3 167  
    3 4 345  
    4 4 446  
    5 4 352  
    6 3 216  
    7 5 543  
    8 3 178  
    9 5 597  
    10 4 469  
    11 5 531  
    12 3 254  
    13 4 480  
    14 4 450  
    15 4 407  
    16 4 481  
    17 3 144  
    18 4 459  
