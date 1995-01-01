Tickets will be available soon! Please visit AmFamChampionship.com for the most up to date ticket information.

WHERE CAN I PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP?

Tickets will be available soon. Youth 17 and under will receive FREE admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Please remember to add the free Culver's youth ticket to your cart upon purchasing the adult ticket online

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP TICKET PRICES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

General Admission | Valid Any One-Day | $20 ($25 starting June 1st)

AARP Champion General Admission | Valid Any One-Day | $15 ($20 starting June 1st)

Military and First Responders Three-Day Pass | Free ($1 verification fee through Birdies for the Brave)

Culver's Youth General Admission | Free for youth 18 and under with paid adult

LITTLE BIG TOWN CONCERT TICKET PRICES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

General Admission | $49

General Admission + Golf | $59

Gold Circle| $95 | Limited quantities available!

Gold Circle + Golf | $99 | Limited quantities available!

The 2020 Concert will take place Friday, June 11th at Breese Steven's Field, Downtown Madison.

**As a reminder, all tickets not refunded for the 2020 Championship or concert will remain valid for the 2021 dates.**

WHEN CAN I PRINT MY TICKETS IF I PURCHASE THEM ONLINE?

Tickets will be emailed upon purchase. Print your PDF at home or show your event tickets on your phone at the gate.

WILL THERE BE A WILL CALL LOCATION?

Yes. There will be a Will Call location just outside the main entry gate. A photo ID will be required to pick up any tickets at will call.p>

IS THERE A MILITARY OR FIRST RESPONDER TICKET AVAILABLE?

Yes! Birdies for the Brave and American Family Insurance are offering complimentary Three-Day admission GOLF tickets to active duty, reserve and retired military members. Additionally, we will extend this offer to all first responders to thank them for their service! * Limit of one three-day ticket per verification id. * Not valid for concert.

INTERESTED IN SPONSORSHIP OR UPGRADED TICKETS?

Chalets, Skyboxes, and Cabanas Available. Please contact the Mike Unitan with Legendary Way Marketing and the American Family Insurance Tournament team at: mikeunitan@legendarywaymarketing.com