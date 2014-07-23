Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7100

The clubhouse is a 30,000 square foot timber style facility. The course and the clubhouse opened for golfers in June of 2000. This is a private facility and individual or corporations interested in joining should call the TPC Twin Cities at 763/795-0800.

The par 72 course has five sets of tees measuring 5, 195 yard from the forward tees to 7,100 yards from the tournament tees. The practice facility is double-ended and double-tiered measuring 450 yards in length.

Check out TPC Twin Cities at tpc.com The Tournament Players Club Twin Cities was designed by professional golfer and golf course designer, Arnold Palmer. Located in the Blaine, Minnesota the TPC Twin Cities is the 20th TPC Course to be built since the first in 1980.

HOLE PAR YARDS

1 4 426 Choosing to play ones drive across the dogleg and over the fairway bunkers will leave the golfer a short iron approach into the unguarded front right portion of the green. A safer play to the left of the fairway bunkers results in a longer second shot and more difficult line of play over the bunkers, guarding the front left of the putting green.

2 4 388 Although this watery hole ranks as the most difficult for member play, a long iron or 3-wood from the tee will provide most tour professionals with a short iron or wedge approach to the green. When faced with a back hole location, look for many of the professionals to work their approach shot off of the slope on the back left of the green.

3 5 546 The first par 5 features two of the 27 water hazards on the course. Water left and a large bunker along the right side challenges indecision off the tee. An accurate drive provides only temporary relief as wild flowers and native grasses will consume errant lay up shots or miss-hit attempts of those who go for the green in two.

4 3 177 Windy conditions make this par 3 challenging for any golfer, because there are few opportunities to save par if you miss the green. Furthermore, this two-tiered green places a premium on selecting the correct iron from the tee.

5 4 418 This attractive hole is the only one on this TPC layout without a bunker. Spectators will appreciate the scenic wild flowers and giant oaks that decorate the landscape. The putting surface is not visible from the fairway, and this feature forces the professional to commit to his shot selection into the green.

6 5 571 This double dogleg provides a player with more options than can be summarized in a few words. The player who chooses to gamble this early in the round must play two great golf shots for a chance at eagle. A tee shot played too far right will end up in the deep fescue grasses, and any approach played short or left of the green will end up wet.

7 4 318 This dicey short hole forces the hand of each player at the tee. Dubbed Tom's Thumb in reference to PGA TOUR member and Minnesota native Tom Lehman, the green may be reached with a long and accurate tee shot that carries the lake on the left and avoids the massive bunkers short and right of the green. A mid to long iron from the tee provides a safer play and short iron into the moderately contoured putting green.

8 3 204 A head wind will drop many tee shots into the deep bunker or even deeper rough short of the green. A tailwind will make it difficult to keep a solid tee shot from rolling to the back of this shallow putting surface.

9 4 456 From tee to green, one of the most difficult holes to gauge. If the player successfully finds the fairway with his tee shot, he still faces large mounding to the left of a sloping green that is shaped around the lakes edge. This approach shot will challenge the finest long iron players on tour.

10 4 379 The correct tee shot clears the left fairway bunkers and stays away from the watery slopes to the right. The second shot is played slightly downhill and to the right, into a green that slopes slightly uphill and to the left.

11 4 402 This hole provides an opportunity to let the shaft out because it plays as one of the only par 4 holes on the course where the fairway widens for longer tee shots. Furthermore, the angle into the right front of the green improves when the tee shot is ripped down the right side of the fairway.

12 5 593 A well placed drive plays around the large oaks on the left side and avoids the water to the right (not visible from the tee). From this position in the fairway, the player may select a long iron or fairway wood. A well played third shot will play off of the modest ridge that crosses the green.

13 3 209 A cavernous bunker dominates the landscape of this par 3 and guards the front and right portions of the putting surface. Many players will select a three or four iron from the tee.

14 4 423 This sweeping dogleg left around Cavner's Cove is sure to be a crowd favorite. A successful tee shot to this narrow fairway will leave the player with a short to mid iron from a side hill lie. This lake has been home to two large Loons since the course opened, and early arrivals will likely hear the state birds distinctive call.

15 4 437 This long par 4 borrows from classic Midwest golf design and is framed by large hills on the left and towering oak trees along the right side of the fairway. Sprawling bunkers fronting the deep green are sure to catch any misplayed mid-iron approach.

16 4 387 Not a long hole, but many players selecting to play safe with a long iron from the tee will find the second shot into this small, elevated green most demanding. Wind here is almost always a factor.

17 3 184 Spectators around the seventeenth green will also enjoy the sights and sounds of the 14th hole across the lake, as well as the 18th tee. As for this final par 3, the demanding tee shot carries over water and boulders to a green protected by bunkers on the right.