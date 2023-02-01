Wes Short Jr. accomplishes 10-year plan

After finishing in the top 36 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings in each of his first seven seasons on PGA TOUR Champions, Wes Short Jr.’s streak came crashing to a halt in 2022.

An April back injury and a summer bout with COVID-19 cost him one tournament and left him weak to the point where he probably shouldn’t have played. But he tried to power through it and his results suffered badly.

Consequently, Short finished 57th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Anyone outside the top 36 has limited status; it’s even less outside the top 54. Short was told he’d probably have access to less than five tournaments in 2023, meaning he’d have to Monday qualify and/or write letters seeking sponsor exemptions.

Or, he could return to Q-School and battle 77 other players for five fully exempt spots for the 2023 season.

“I had good memories of Q-School, and I wanted to be able to pick my own schedule and not have to worry about Monday qualifying or sponsor exemptions,” Short said this week. “I’ve been out here a long time and played against the best. Not to say the guys at Q-School aren’t good players, but they haven’t faced (Bernhard) Langer or (Fred) Couples like I have.”

So it was, at the age of 59, that the Texas native, a two-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions, faced down Q-School once again. And he came up big, just as he had when he as the medalist ahead of his rookie season in 2014. Short shot four rounds in the 60s and finished second, securing his spot for his ninth season and 10th year on the Champions Tour.

“That was one goal I had set for myself when this whole thing started was to play for 10 years, play till I was 60,” Short said. “So now I can do that.”