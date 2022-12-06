  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Bob May focused on Q-School, return to competition

    Best known for battling Tiger Woods at 2000 PGA Championship, May seeks full status on PGA TOUR Champions

  • Bob May during Round 1 of the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2021. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Bob May during Round 1 of the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2021. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)