Bob May focused on Q-School, return to competition

Bob May is 54 now. His career in golf didn’t pan out the way he and many others figured it would. Which is why making it through PGA TOUR Champions Q-School this week would mean so much to him.

“I’d love to be out there,” said May, who shot 4 under at Casablanca in Mesquite, Nevada, to finish T9 and be one of 17 players to advance to Final Stage. “Golf is a game that has given me a lot and I love the competition. The guys out there … I enjoy them. It would be great to get out there and compete again. That’s why most guys are out there. That’s why we play this game, to compete.”

The name should sound familiar. May had a legendary duel with Tiger Woods at the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. They played in the final group, and May actually shot the lower round, 65 to Woods’ 66. They went to a three-hole aggregate playoff, and Woods won by a stroke.

Rarely has a golfer become more famous for losing. But few, if any, stared Tiger eye to eye in his heyday and held their own.

“I was fortunate to be in the last group with him,” said May, who established himself as one of the best juniors in the country while growing up in California. “If I wasn’t staring him eye to eye it would have been, ‘Well, you weren’t playing with him.’ People in the last group with him in previous events and years faltered a little bit.

“Yeah, I did beat him that round. I had a mindset -- and everybody kind of laughs -- but when Tiger and I got there that day we didn’t play the same golf course. The simple thing is he was gonna hit it so much farther than me. I couldn’t get in a driving contest. I could hit my irons from 6-iron on with him 'cause I lead with my hands and de-loft it. But with driver he was gonna take lines I wasn’t even gonna be looking at. I wasn’t gonna compete with his drives. I was gonna stick to my plan to play the golf course.”