    Paul Stankowski seizing his moments in chase of full status

    Back-to-back top-10 finishes into Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in Jacksonville

  Paul Stankowski currently stands No. 45 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. (Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)