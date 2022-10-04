Paul Stankowski seizing his moments in chase of full status

He didn’t need to dream about his entry into the PURE Insurance Championship or this week’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. He secured those invites on his own with his best finishes of the season.

“I've actually started to make a few putts,” Stankowski said. “I go through my statistics out there and I’m in the top 10 in ball striking and greens in regulation. I'm a good iron player. I don't hit it as far anymore, but I'm right about average length. I'm still a little below average in fairways hit. I hit a lot of greens and I have a lot of opportunities, but every statistic is in the yellow in putting, which is not good.

“So I've been waiting. I've been waiting for an above average week putting because I haven’t had one since I turned 50. In fact, that's probably why I quit playing back in 2013. I just stopped being a good putter.”

Stankowski said he was a streaky putter during his 20-year PGA TOUR career. And the streaks disappeared. That, in turn, made the game cease to be fun.

He learned from his brief time as a TV analyst that guys who were putting well often made more than 100 feet of putts in a round. Stankowski said he averaged in the 60s.

He ranks 40th in driving distance on PGA TOUR Champions this season and is 58th in driving accuracy. Yet he parlays that into eighth in greens in regulation and 16th in scoring. Which also is remarkable because he is just 52nd in putting average.

“I played with Steve Stricker the last round in South Dakota (the Sanford International),” Stankowski said. “I watched him. He’s always been such a great ball striker, and his speed on the greens is brilliant. And how he rolls every putt, it looks like it has a chance to go in. He'll make his share of 15- to 20-footers, and Bernhard Langer, the same thing. Those guys make putts, and anybody who makes a lot of putts if you're on that Tour, you're going to find yourself in the top 10 with a chance to win.

“There’s an old saying about two things that don’t last very long: Dogs who chase cars, and golfers who putt for pars. And I’ve kind of been in that boat until recently.”