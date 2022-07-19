Insider: Players share tips from fellow pros

In the wake of Jerry Kelly’s pair of recent victories, including the Kaulig Companies Championship, since receiving some putting advice from Steve Stricker in late May, more than 20 PGA TOUR Champions players were asked for the best tip they’d ever received from a fellow pro.

Ben Crenshaw, 70, was cited early and often. Known for his fluid putting stroke, the two-time Masters champion was mentioned not only for putting advice but general knowledge of the game.

But several players also said it was rare to seek advice and/or use it from a fellow pro. First off, many of them still employ teachers and swing coaches. Secondly, it’s rare that a fellow pro knows another’s game so well that his advice is as meaningful and penetrating as Stricker’s seemingly has been for Kelly.

Here are the insights PGA TOUR Champions players shared when asked about tips from fellow pros.

The Crenshaw Bunch

Crenshaw won 19 PGA TOUR titles but interestingly never won on PGA TOUR Champions despite making 56 starts in his first four seasons of eligibility.

Still, because of his play at the Masters and the fact he attended Wake Forest, which has produced countless PGA TOUR members, his name permeates the game at the highest levels.

“Ben Crenshaw told me he didn't look at the golf ball when putting,” 11-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Scott McCarron said. “He looked at a spot out by the toe of the putter and watched the toe pass that spot while putting. This was at Western Open in Chicago in 1995. I have not looked at the golf ball since!”

Steve Flesch, winner of this year’s PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic, also picked up putting advice from Crenshaw years ago.

“He once told me that to reduce anxiety over putts just simply exhale like a tire leaking air while stroking the ball,” Flesch said. “It helps calm your nerves and lessen tension throughout your stroke.

“It works. I still use it every time I play.”

PGA TOUR Champions veteran Woody Austin mentioned a non-putting tip he received from Crenshaw.

“It was about ball position,” Austin said. “He said when you’re struggling with your game, check your ball position first. He felt it causes more problems than swing mechanics.”