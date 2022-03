Grand Bear Golf Club taking center stage for TOUR Champions

The Rapiscan Systems Classic returns to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule this week after a two-year pandemic-related absence, albeit at a new venue.

The tournament, previously held at Fallen Oak Golf Club at the MGM Beau Rivage Resort and Casino just outside Biloxi, Mississippi, moves about 25 miles away to Grand Bear Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed signature design.

The Grand Bear sits six miles off the highway and six miles deep into the DeSoto National Forest. It is neither residential community nor resort and casino. Only rivers run through it, no roads. It simply is what it says it is: 18 holes dropped into the middle of 500,000 plus acres of pine forest. VICI Golf, a division of VICI Properties, owns the course and 1,700 acres therein, of which the Grand Bear takes up 600. At some point it’s believed there were plans for another 18-hole course, but that has not materialized.

What did materialize was a chance to host the Rapiscan event about seven months ago when PGA TOUR Champions inquired with VICI and Golden Bear about its interest.