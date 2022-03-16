Bryson DeChambeau helps Rocco Mediate to peak putting prowess

Through four events in 2022, Rocco Mediate, 59, has showcased the best putting of his PGA TOUR Champions career.

Better than his rookie season in 2013, when he won twice. Better than his second season in 2014, when he finished in the top 10 in putting average.

Mediate ranks first in putts per round, second in one-putt percentage and fifth in putting average (putts per green in regulation). He has finished in the top 25 in all four tournaments, and each result has been better than the last. He picked up his first top-10 of the season at PGA TOUR Champions’ most recent event, a T8 at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, California.

And he owes it to … Bryson DeChambeau.

Mediate, who used an anchored long putter on the PGA TOUR from 1990 until 2008, began experimenting with DeChambeau’s SIK putter about five months ago. A fan of DeChambeau’s game and approach “even before the long-hitting stuff,” Mediate really liked what he had seen not only in DeChambeau’s putting but in what he had heard him say about it.

“I have always enjoyed watching him do what he does,” Mediate said this week. “He was just different. He went about it a different way. I kind of know the stuff about the golf swing that he does. I studied all this stuff for years. I watched all the stuff … that’s my curse.

“So watching him putt, it kind of looks like I used to do but it's in a different point where the putter is locked on to. It's the same shoulder motion and it's upright, which I love because that's easier on the back.”