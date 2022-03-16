  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Bryson DeChambeau helps Rocco Mediate to peak putting prowess

  • Phone calls with Bryson DeChambeau helped propel Rocco Mediate toward the top of PGA TOUR Champions putting statistics. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Phone calls with Bryson DeChambeau helped propel Rocco Mediate toward the top of PGA TOUR Champions putting statistics. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)