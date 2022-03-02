How pro golfers are staying competitive into late 50s, 60s

Get off their pristine, well-manicured lawns, you annoying kids!

The early portion of the PGA TOUR Champions schedule has been taken over not by the jet set, but by the closer-to-geriatric set. Three tournaments in, and no player under the age of 58 has won. The top three finishers at last week’s Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona, were winner Miguel Angel Jimenez (58), co-runner-up Woody Austin (58) and co-runner-up Bernhard Langer (64).

In fact, of the top 19 finishers in the desert, only four were under the age of 55.

There was 59-year-old Rocco Mediate shooting the low round of the tournament on Sunday, a 9-under 63 to vault from 52nd into a tie for 13th. There was 64-year-old Jeff Sluman in the final group, battling most of the day before fading into a tie with Mediate, Kevin Sutherland (57), Bob Estes (56) and David Toms (55) at 7 under par.

Prevailing wisdom on PGA TOUR Champions once said a player had to hit the ground running when he turned 50, that the window to win was open only until he was 54 or 55. But Langer long since has made a mockery of that notion, and stellar play has been displayed by pros well into their 60s such as Jay Haas, Mark O’Meara and Fred Couples.

“We’re all trying to figure out a way to last longer, to be able to play longer, be relevant in our little world,” said Mediate, whose weight loss has him playing at the lightest and fittest he has been in his 37-year professional career. “’You guys are much older now. How can you still play so well?’ Because we know more. I haven’t lost an inch with any club I play in 35 years. Not an inch. But I never hit it far. My 6-iron still goes 175 yards for 36 years, and I’m fine with that. I haven’t lost anything. I’ve gotten better as I’ve gotten older.

“I don’t know why it’s hard for people to understand. Everybody is getting better. Look at Bernhard. Look at Miguel.”