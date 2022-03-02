-
How pro golfers are staying competitive into late 50s, 60s
First three PGA TOUR Champions events of 2022 won by pros aged 58 or older
March 02, 2022
By Bob McClellan , PGATOUR.COM
- Woody Austin, 58, finished runner-up at last week's Cologuard Classic. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Get off their pristine, well-manicured lawns, you annoying kids!
The early portion of the PGA TOUR Champions schedule has been taken over not by the jet set, but by the closer-to-geriatric set. Three tournaments in, and no player under the age of 58 has won. The top three finishers at last week’s Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona, were winner Miguel Angel Jimenez (58), co-runner-up Woody Austin (58) and co-runner-up Bernhard Langer (64).
In fact, of the top 19 finishers in the desert, only four were under the age of 55.
There was 59-year-old Rocco Mediate shooting the low round of the tournament on Sunday, a 9-under 63 to vault from 52nd into a tie for 13th. There was 64-year-old Jeff Sluman in the final group, battling most of the day before fading into a tie with Mediate, Kevin Sutherland (57), Bob Estes (56) and David Toms (55) at 7 under par.
Prevailing wisdom on PGA TOUR Champions once said a player had to hit the ground running when he turned 50, that the window to win was open only until he was 54 or 55. But Langer long since has made a mockery of that notion, and stellar play has been displayed by pros well into their 60s such as Jay Haas, Mark O’Meara and Fred Couples.
“We’re all trying to figure out a way to last longer, to be able to play longer, be relevant in our little world,” said Mediate, whose weight loss has him playing at the lightest and fittest he has been in his 37-year professional career. “’You guys are much older now. How can you still play so well?’ Because we know more. I haven’t lost an inch with any club I play in 35 years. Not an inch. But I never hit it far. My 6-iron still goes 175 yards for 36 years, and I’m fine with that. I haven’t lost anything. I’ve gotten better as I’ve gotten older.
“I don’t know why it’s hard for people to understand. Everybody is getting better. Look at Bernhard. Look at Miguel.”My 6-iron still goes 175 yards for 36 years, and I'm fine with that. I haven't lost anything.
Jimenez might be the new Langer. The Spaniard has won at least once in each of his eight seasons on PGA TOUR Champions and already has won twice through three events this season. That means he has extended his streak of two-win seasons to four.
Jimenez, through three events, ranks seventh in total driving, ninth in greens in regulation, and fourth in putting average. So far it adds up to first in the Schwab Cup standings.
“Look at someone like Miguel,” Mediate said. “He’s very strong. He’s very limber. He’s really good. Age doesn’t make a difference at all.
“I’ve never felt as old as it says I am. I don’t feel 59 at all. I don’t know what I feel, but it ain’t 59. I feel good. That all helps. And that course was 7,100 yards (Omni Tucson National). I’m playing the same courses, same lengths when I was on TOUR. Period.”
There obviously is some good fortune involved on the health side for a pro to continue to play well into his latter 50s and early 60s. All of these players have experienced aches and pains, and some have even had surgeries. But fortunately nothing has had a long-term effect or sidelined them for any extended period of time.
Sluman is a six-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions, albeit his last two wins coming in the team event at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. He never has been a big hitter, but his accuracy and ball-striking helped him win six times on the PGA TOUR as well.
“You have to be kind of lucky (to play well past 55),” Sluman said. “You have to physically be able to still do it, and I think guys have embraced staying in better shape for longer. But just as importantly, you still have to enjoy the process, enjoy the grind of getting out and playing. Get there Tuesday, work on your game …
“I have been out here almost 14 years. From what I recollect, when I was 30-40, I thought of the Champs Tour as a big group of guys having a fun time. But the money went up and things became more competitive and guys can’t just shut that off. It’s in my DNA to grind and compete. Just like it is with Bernhard, Jay Haas, Jerry Kelly. We’ve always been grinders. I love the process, love the game.”It's in my DNA to grind and compete ... we've always been grinders. I love the process, love the game.
Suffice it to say all three – Sluman (last individual win in 2011), Mediate (2019) and Austin (2018) – still firmly believe they can win on PGA TOUR Champions. Hell, Austin is convinced he still can win on the PGA TOUR.
“Absolutely I can still win,” Austin said. “Shoot, I can still win on the regular TOUR on the right golf course. Get me on Harbour Town, get me on Colonial, get me where length is not the deciding factor … I could win on those golf courses still, no doubt in my mind. I still play good enough to compete.
“The equipment allows someone even at my age to compete with those guys on any given day. It’s just whether or not I can putt well enough to win the golf tournament.”
