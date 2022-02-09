David Toms looks to continue hot start after nice finish in Hawaii

David Toms, 55, surprised even himself with his play at the recent Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, the season opener on PGA TOUR Champions.

Toms fired three rounds in the 60s, including a closing 66 that propelled him to a solo fifth-place finish.

“Since the Schwab Cup Championship (in November) I probably had played maybe three 18-hole rounds before I got to Hawaii,” Toms said Tuesday. “A lot of times for me it comes together because I’m kind of excited to be playing.

“I got to where I was feeling pretty good about it. I was keeping it in play, had a lot of opportunities for birdie, made a few putts. I got close enough to the lead late on Sunday to get a little bit of nerves going. That’s good. That’s what you want. Guys play to have that feeling. And that’s a nice place to start the year.”

Toms has been as consistent as anyone on PGA TOUR Champions over the past five years since he turned 50. He has finished between seventh and 14th in the Schwab Cup standings in each of his four seasons (2020 and ’21 were combined into one long superseason because of COVID-19).

What hasn’t come with his consistent play is a barrage of victories. Toms, who posted 13 victories on the PGA TOUR with one major championship, has won only twice on the Champions Tour. He claimed the U.S. Senior Open in 2018 and didn’t get his second victory until last September, at the new Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.

And Toms was unmistakably emotionally moved by it.

“I liked the golf course and enjoyed the city and just played well and all of sudden was right there at the end,” Toms said. “I finished strong with a couple of birdies and was able to win in a playoff (over Dicky Pride).

“It meant a lot to me. Not that I haven’t played well (on the Champions Tour), but I wasn’t able to capitalize on some of the opportunities the past few years. So it meant a lot to me and my family and people who support me and that inner circle.”

Toms appreciates what goes into winning, perhaps now more than ever.

“It’s obviously difficult to win out there,” Toms said. “The strength of the fields, they’re really deep, lot of great champions and hall of famers. A lot of guys you have to beat. You have to start well, finish well and really never let up for a three-round tournament. It happens so fast. You can make a move quick but lose it just as quickly. You really have to pay attention, be ready to play come Friday. Be aggressive.

“The biggest thing I’ve had to learn … the PGA TOUR has four rounds, and at times you back off so you’re around for the weekend. For PGA TOUR Champions you really have to be aggressive. Scores are low every day. Guys will play well every week. Someone will play really well every day.”

Toms says he didn’t underestimate the players on PGA TOUR Champions so much as how low they still can go.

“I think the most surprising thing is the difficulty of the golf courses and the numbers that guys shoot,” Toms said. “I’m not saying the courses are real hard, but they’re not the pushover I thought they might be as far as length and golf course setup. When guys shoot 6 or 7 under every day they’ve played really well every day. You have a mix of holes you should have a birdie chance on but some where par is a great score.

“A lot of the courses are ones we used to play on TOUR and I never thought they were pushovers then. The setup, the quality of courses and the golf that’s played is a little bit surprising. It’s difficult to win because everyone has won along the way. You’re rookies aren’t your typical rookies. They have plenty of experience. They played the TOUR and are ready to play and ready to win. You don’t have a third of the field like you do on the PGA TOUR or half the field that has never won a tournament. Guys on the Champions Tour have been there and done that. They have the experience and the confidence.”