Jerry Kelly eager for another crack at THE PLAYERS

The only person in the field with more starts at this week’s THE PLAYERS Championship than Jerry Kelly is Phil Mickelson.

Kelly is making his 23rd PLAYERS appearance. It’s No. 27 for Lefty.

Kelly, 54, played his way into the field in August with a victory at the PGA TOUR Champions Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. The biggest perk of the victory besides a sizable winner’s check – and the first major of Kelly’s career – is an automatic invite to TPC Sawgrass for THE PLAYERS.

“You just kind of draw off your past here,” Kelly said in anticipation of his first crack at the Pete Dye Stadium Course since a missed cut in 2017. “I’ve played it so many times. It’s nice to see it back in March. The weather is tough, but you kinda hope it is. I should be careful what I ask for. I don’t hit it as long as I used to.

“Even though it’s not a bomber’s course, it can still play pretty tough. But I feel good about going back there. I really do.”

Kelly’s long history at TPC Sawgrass includes 12 made cuts and five top-20 finishes. As recently as 2015 and ’16 he made the top 20. His best result was a solo fourth in 2001 in which he led entering the final round and played in the final pairing with Tiger Woods. Woods won his first PLAYERS with a final-round 67.