Flesch peaking with four events left in 2020

While the guy known as “Lefty” was making his PGA TOUR Champions debut and rediscovering what it felt like to win at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in late August, another left-hander posted a final-round 9-under 62 and served notice that his surgically repaired right shoulder finally was open for business.

Steve Flesch understood the hubbub around Phil Mickelson. The Cincinnati native knows any appearance by his fellow southpaw is good for the PGA TOUR Champions, and the five-time major winner grabbed all of the headlines in Ridgedale, Missouri. Mickelson beat the brains out of his fellow competitors by shooting the lowest round of the day in both the first and second rounds en route to finishing 22 under, four shots ahead of Tim Petrovic and six clear of anyone else.

But five weeks later, Flesch’s 62, the lowest round of the final day at Ozarks National, ignited his 2020 post-COVID season. Flesch followed with a solo second at the Sanford International and posted a T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach to climb from the back of the pack to 22nd in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

And now look at what he can say for himself:

• He has consecutive top 10s in individual events for the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career.

• The 62 tied his career low on the PGA TOUR Champions.

• His scoring average over the past seven rounds, 66.71, is the best on tour – a whopping .72 ahead of second-place, rookie Ernie Els.

“I had been on a self-inflicted pitch count since the surgery in May,” Flesch said of the third surgery on his right shoulder. “Since we returned (at the Ally Challenge July 30-Aug. 2) I haven’t really practiced. I don’t hit balls after a round. I might do some putting. I’ve just been trying not to overdo it.

“I’m just feeling better and getting stronger, and I’ve been managing my game well.”

Flesch would have had the surgery sooner were it not for the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I had a torn bicep head and rotator cuff tendon called the Subscapularis in my right shoulder,” Flesch said. “I had surgery on May 11 but would have done it sooner if COVID allowed it. It was my third right shoulder surgery. I had a neck fusion two years ago as well, with a titanium plate. I'm brand new now!

“I just cut the bicep and has two sutures and anchors in the Subscap to reattach it to the humerus.”