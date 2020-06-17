Phil's sister, Tina, dishes on growing up with Phil and his 50th birthday

“To me that’s all I knew,” she said. “I didn’t know that other golfers were not as obsessed with the game. He would sleep with his clubs next to his bed. There were usually golf balls in the bed. It was the first thing he thought about when he got up and the last thing he thought about when he went to bed and that was just normal to me.

“He was always wanting to sneak out to the golf course and play instead of doing his chores or his homework. But somehow he always got everything done.”

By now Tina has told the story about Thanksgiving when Phil was 15 or 16 ad nauseam. The Mickelsons were having about 20 people over for dinner in the late afternoon. Phil Sr. and Mary realized at about 11 a.m. during prep time that Phil was nowhere to be found.

Sure enough, he had opted for a quick 18. He figured he’d be home in time to get his assignments done for the big dinner.

“All I knew was I wanted to be there when he got punished,” Tina said. “To that point that was the most brazen thing he had done.”

Instead, Phil sat his parents down and explained that he wanted to be the best player he could be and in order to do that he had to play when he could. Surely other guys were practicing and playing on Thanksgiving, other holidays, early in the morning, until the sun went down. It would take this kind of dedication to reach the pinnacle of the game.

The family was sold. And 44 PGA TOUR wins, five majors and induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame later, they can all rest assured they made the right choice to let him pursue his passion.