Defending Mitsubishi Electric Classic winner McCarron awaits return to competition

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to all PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, but what players can do to keep themselves sharp varies wildly from state to state, county to county, city to city.

2019 Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron is keeping his game sharp because his home course in Mooresville, North Carolina, remains open.

“As of right now I’m able to play and practice,” McCarron said this week. “We’re using social distancing. One player to a cart, no rakes, no sand seed fillers, the flags stay in, and there’s foam noodles in the cup so the ball doesn’t really drop in.”

He knows the rules are different for many of his fellow competitors on PGA TOUR Champions. Some live in states where golf courses have been closed.

No one is quite sure what to do with themselves during this unprecedented time, and golfers aren’t much different.

“It's almost like an offseason with no ending in sight,” McCarron said. “You don’t know when to prepare and get ready. We’re always preparing; we know when the next tournament is. It’s on the schedule.

“But as of right now there’s nothing to get ready for. It’s odd. I’m working on some things that I’m not able to usually do in the middle of a season. So hopefully when we come back out I’ll be better at those things.”

McCarron said the onus is on each player to figure out ways to make the time off work for him.

“It’s not ideal to just sit around and watch ‘Tiger King.’ I’ve got to figure out how can I use this time wisely to get better.”

For the record, McCarron and his wife, Jenny, have yet to check out the exploits of Joe Exotic. Though he did admit he might have to check it out to see what all the fuss was about. What they have had is more time to spend with each other than they would during a normal PGA TOUR Champions schedule.

They’re working out frequently and biking, taking walks and walking their dog.