PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER
PGA TOUR Champions players reveal their 2020 goals
January 08, 2020
By Bob McClellan, PGATOUR.COM
Five new things to look forward to in 2020
Eat healthier.
Travel.
Lose a few pounds.
Pound more tee shots.
We probably all have goals for 2020. We asked several PGA TOUR Champions players their goals for 2020. As you’ll seen see, we gave them no parameters. Their answers are various and sundry. Away we go:
• Scott McCarron, 2019 Charles Schwab Cup winner
1. Improve my punch-out game.
2. Improve my wedge game. Shouldn’t be too hard since last year it stunk!
3. Focus more on the process and not technique.
4. Perfect the 360 Wake Surfing.
5. Back-to-back Charles Schwab Cups!
• Bernhard Langer, fourth in 2019 Charles Schwab Cup standingsThe ageless Bernhard Langer is looking for more in 2020. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
1. Stay healthy.
2. Eat better.
3. Win tournaments and majors.
4. Win the Schwab Cup.
5. Win the money list.
6. Win Player of the Year.
7. Improve my game and be the best player I can be.
• Colin Montgomerie, fifth in 2019 Schwab Cup standingsColin Montgomerie after winning the Invesco QQQ Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
1. Win another senior major.
2. Continue our sightseeing adventures around the USA between PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.
3. Leeds Utd to gain promotion to the English Premier League.
• Miguel Angel Jimenez, seventh in 2019 Charles Schwab Cup standingsMiguel Angel Jimenez is expected to be a threat once again in 2020. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
1. To try to focus week by week on being in good shape.
2. Be in contention every tournament.
3. Give myself the best opportunity to win the Charles Schwab Cup.
4. Most importantly, enjoy myself and continue with my approach of living the moment.
• Scott Parel, eighth in 2019 Schwab Cup standingsScott Parel is looking to get back into the winner's circle in 2020. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
1. Make it back to Hawaii in 2021 (which means win).
2. Finish in top 36 on Charles Schwab Cup list.
3. Have a chance to win the Schwab Cup in Phoenix.
4. Do more to help my alma mater high school (Aquinas High School in Augusta, Georgia)
• Billy Andrade, 13th in 2019 Schwab Cup standingsBilly Andrade is looking for a major win in 2020. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
1. Have fun.
2. Not care about results.
3. Stay healthy.
4. Win a major.
5. Beat all of Bernhard Langer’s 2020 goals.
• Ken Tanigawa, 15th in 2019 Schwab Cup standingsKen Tanigawa is looking to have more fun this year. (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
1. Eat more fruits and veggies.
2. Read more.
3. Hit more fairways.
4. Hit more greens.
5. Make more putts.
6. Smile and laugh more.
• Steve Flesch, 17th in 2019 Schwab Cup standingsSteve Flesch is looking to be more patient on the course in 2020. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
1. Trust in myself and my ability more
2. Be more patient on and off the golf course
3. Say yes more often
4. Eat fewer carbs but more pizza
5. Win, win, win
6. Repeat No. 5
• Stephen Ames, 26th in 2019 Schwab Cup standingsStephen Ames wants more consistent play this year. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
1. More top 10s for 2020 (mostly so I can buy my wife more top 10 presents). I’m five years into my Champions Tour career and I want to keep being competitive and know that the next five should be and can be good years for me so want to make the most of them.
2. Work with coach regularly. For a long time I didn’t have one and I’ve partnered with a new guy and it’s been really helpful to have another set of eyes to help me get my swing working.
3. Read more books. I read a lot on the break this year and want to keep going in the new year.
4. Fitness. I’m pretty good at getting in the gym but definitely want to continue that effort
5. Learn how to park my boat on a dime. We partnered on a boat in Turks & Caicos and I’ve yet to master parking it.
• Lee Janzen, 30th in 2019 Schwab Cup standingsLee Janzen is looking for a bunch of wins this year. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
1. Win 24 events.
2. Second on money list.
3. Hit a 500-yard drive.
4. Finish first in sand saves.
