Wednesday, January 08, 2020

PGA TOUR Champions players reveal their 2020 goals

PGA TOUR Champions Insider

Eat healthier.

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

Top 10 players of the decade on PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions Insider

The past decade has been a boon for PGA TOUR Champions. Purses have risen, crowds continue to support the legends of the game in record numbers, and millions of dollars have been generated for charities far and wide.

Monday, November 18, 2019

John Smoltz signs up for Q School out to prove he deserves his spot

The word “timid” does not appear on any plaques in Cooperstown.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Waldorf hoping comfort at Sherwood leads to spot in finale

PGA TOUR Champions Insider

Duffy Waldorf knows he’s on the bubble for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the season finale in the race for the Schwab Cup.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Tommy Tolles' timely gem moves him on in Playoffs

If ever there is a time to post one’s best result of the season on PGA TOUR Champions, the first event of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs is a fine choice. The points are doubled, and a finish such at Tommy Tolles’ solo second can take a player from unlikely to advance to the next playoff event t...

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

McCarron, Kelly enter Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs as established front-runners in points race

Charles Schwab Cup

It would be difficult to find two fitter, feistier and more competitive players on PGA TOUR Champions than Scott McCarron and Jerry Kelly.

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Davis Love III rejuvenated after helping his son advance

Inspired by spending a week caddying for his son Dru, don’t be surprised if Davis Love III manages to pull off the nearly-impossible this week at the SAS Championship.

Tuesday, October 08, 2019

Steve Flesch surging heading into playoffs

PGA TOUR Champions Insider

Steve Flesch, unlike his favorite NFL team, is making a playoff push, and he’s heating up at the right time.

Friday, October 04, 2019

Close calls pain Andrade in quest for first win since 2015

PGA TOUR Champions Insider

Billy Andrade greatly enjoys being charitable … except when it comes to Sundays on the job.

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Sluman to make his 1,000 start at Sanford International

PGA TOUR Champions Insider

Editor's Note: In his 1,000th combined PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions start, Jeff Sluman finished T25 at 1 under at the Sanford International. He's now played 3,313 rounds and 59,634 holes.

