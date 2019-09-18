Wednesday, January 08, 2020
PGA TOUR Champions players reveal their 2020 goals
Eat healthier.read more
Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Top 10 players of the decade on PGA TOUR Champions
The past decade has been a boon for PGA TOUR Champions. Purses have risen, crowds continue to support the legends of the game in record numbers, and millions of dollars have been generated for charities far and wide.read more
Monday, November 18, 2019
John Smoltz signs up for Q School out to prove he deserves his spot
The word “timid” does not appear on any plaques in Cooperstown.read more
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Waldorf hoping comfort at Sherwood leads to spot in finale
Duffy Waldorf knows he’s on the bubble for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the season finale in the race for the Schwab Cup.read more
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Tommy Tolles' timely gem moves him on in Playoffs
If ever there is a time to post one’s best result of the season on PGA TOUR Champions, the first event of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs is a fine choice. The points are doubled, and a finish such at Tommy Tolles’ solo second can take a player from unlikely to advance to the next playoff event t...read more
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
McCarron, Kelly enter Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs as established front-runners in points race
It would be difficult to find two fitter, feistier and more competitive players on PGA TOUR Champions than Scott McCarron and Jerry Kelly.read more
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Davis Love III rejuvenated after helping his son advance
Inspired by spending a week caddying for his son Dru, don’t be surprised if Davis Love III manages to pull off the nearly-impossible this week at the SAS Championship.read more
Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Steve Flesch surging heading into playoffs
Steve Flesch, unlike his favorite NFL team, is making a playoff push, and he’s heating up at the right time.read more
Friday, October 04, 2019
Close calls pain Andrade in quest for first win since 2015
Billy Andrade greatly enjoys being charitable … except when it comes to Sundays on the job.read more
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Sluman to make his 1,000 start at Sanford International
Editor's Note: In his 1,000th combined PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions start, Jeff Sluman finished T25 at 1 under at the Sanford International. He's now played 3,313 rounds and 59,634 holes.read more