Longest Time Between First and Last Wins

Longest Time Between First and Last Wins

Length Player First Win Last Win Comments
12 years, 9 months Gary Player 1985 Quadel Senior Classic 1998 Northville Long Island Classic
11 years, 11 months, 22 days Scott Hoch 2007 FedEx Kinko's Classic 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge
11 years, 5 months, 22 days Hale Irwin 1995 Ameritech Senior Open 2007 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai
11 years, 7 days Bruce Crampton 1986 Benson & Hedges Invitational 1997 Cadillac NFL Golf Classic