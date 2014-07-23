×
Lowest 36-Hole Score (Consecutive)

Lowest 36-Hole Score (Consecutive)

Score Player Tournament Round Number Round Number Round Scores RTP Score Finish Position
124 Bruce Fleisher 2002 RJR Championship 1 2 60-64 -16 1
125 Phil Mickelson 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National 1 2 61-64 -17 1
125 Scott McCarron 2017 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open 2 3 61-64 -19 1
125 Tom Lehman 2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2 3 63-62 -15 1
125 Gil Morgan 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai 2 3 63-62 -19 T5
125 Walter Morgan 2002 AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship 2 3 60-65 -17 T2
125 Isao Aoki 1997 Emerald Coast Classic 2 3 60-65 -15 1
126 Steve Stricker 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship 1 2 62-64 126 1
126 Kenny Perry 2018 3M Championship 1 2 66-60 -18 1
126 Paul Goydos 2017 3M Championship 2 3 60-66 -18 1
126 Jeff Maggert 2016 Shaw Charity Classic 1 2 63-63 -14 T6
126 Carlos Franco 2016 Shaw Charity Classic 2 3 63-63 -14 1
126 Duffy Waldorf 2015 Toshiba Classic 2 3 60-66 -16 1
126 Kenny Perry 2013 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship 2 3 63-63 -14 1
126 Jay Haas 2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 2 66-60 -14 2
126 Kenny Perry 2012 ACE Group Classic 1 2 64-62 -18 1
126 Fred Gibson 1999 Vantage Championship 2 3 62-64 -14 1
126 Dana Quigley 1999 Novell Utah Showdown 2 3 62-64 -18 2
126 Hale Irwin 1997 Vantage Championship 1 2 64-62 -16 1
126 Bob Murphy 1995 VFW Senior Championship 2 3 63-63 -14 1
126 Jim Colbert 1994 GTE West Classic 1 2 62-64 -14 2