Lowest 36-Hole Score (Consecutive)

|124
|
Bruce Fleisher
|2002 RJR Championship
|1
|2
|60-64
|-16
|1
|125
|
Phil Mickelson
|2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National
|1
|2
|61-64
|-17
|1
|125
|
Scott McCarron
|2017 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
|2
|3
|61-64
|-19
|1
|125
|
Tom Lehman
|2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|2
|3
|63-62
|-15
|1
|125
|
Gil Morgan
|2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai
|2
|3
|63-62
|-19
|T5
|125
|
Walter Morgan
|2002 AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship
|2
|3
|60-65
|-17
|T2
|125
|
Isao Aoki
|1997 Emerald Coast Classic
|2
|3
|60-65
|-15
|1
|126
|
Steve Stricker
|2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship
|1
|2
|62-64
|126
|1
|126
|
Kenny Perry
|2018 3M Championship
|1
|2
|66-60
|-18
|1
|126
|
Paul Goydos
|2017 3M Championship
|2
|3
|60-66
|-18
|1
|126
|
Jeff Maggert
|2016 Shaw Charity Classic
|1
|2
|63-63
|-14
|T6
|126
|
Carlos Franco
|2016 Shaw Charity Classic
|2
|3
|63-63
|-14
|1
|126
|
Duffy Waldorf
|2015 Toshiba Classic
|2
|3
|60-66
|-16
|1
|126
|
Kenny Perry
|2013 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
|2
|3
|63-63
|-14
|1
|126
|
Jay Haas
|2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|1
|2
|66-60
|-14
|2
|126
|
Kenny Perry
|2012 ACE Group Classic
|1
|2
|64-62
|-18
|1
|126
|
Fred Gibson
|1999 Vantage Championship
|2
|3
|62-64
|-14
|1
|126
|
Dana Quigley
|1999 Novell Utah Showdown
|2
|3
|62-64
|-18
|2
|126
|
Hale Irwin
|1997 Vantage Championship
|1
|2
|64-62
|-16
|1
|126
|
Bob Murphy
|1995 VFW Senior Championship
|2
|3
|63-63
|-14
|1
|126
|
Jim Colbert
|1994 GTE West Classic
|1
|2
|62-64
|-14
|2