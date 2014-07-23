Most Strokes Under Par in 72-Hole Event

|-27
|
Jack Nicklaus
|1990 Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship
|261
|1
|-25
|
Orville Moody
|1988 Vintage Chrysler Invitational
|263
|1
|-23
|
Doug Tewell
|2001 The Countrywide Tradition
|265
|1
|-22
|
Vijay Singh
|2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|262
|1
|-22
|
Tom Lehman
|2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|258
|1
|-22
|
John Cook
|2009 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|266
|1
|-22
|
Gil Morgan
|1997 The Tradition Presented by Countrywide
|266
|1
|-21
|
Jeff Maggert
|2019 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|263
|1
|-21
|
Retief Goosen
|2019 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|263
|2
|-21
|
Hale Irwin
|1999 Ford Senior Players Championship
|267
|1
|-21
|
Gil Morgan
|1998 Ford Senior Players Championship
|267
|1
|-21
|
Lee Trevino
|1990 Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship
|267
|2
|-20
|
Jeff Maggert
|2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
|268
|2
|-20
|
Vijay Singh
|2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
|268
|1
|-20
|
Bernhard Langer
|2017 Regions Tradition
|268
|1
|-20
|
Fred Funk
|2009 U.S. Senior Open Championship
|268
|1
|-20
|
Andy Bean
|2008 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|268
|1
|-20
|
Jim Thorpe
|2007 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|268
|1
|-20
|
Jim Thorpe
|2003 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|268
|1