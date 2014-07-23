×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » All-Time Records » Most Strokes Under Par in 72-Hole Event

Most Strokes Under Par in 72-Hole Event

Print
RTP Score Player Tournament Score Finish Position
-27 Jack Nicklaus 1990 Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship 261 1
-25 Orville Moody 1988 Vintage Chrysler Invitational 263 1
-23 Doug Tewell 2001 The Countrywide Tradition 265 1
-22 Vijay Singh 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 262 1
-22 Tom Lehman 2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 258 1
-22 John Cook 2009 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 266 1
-22 Gil Morgan 1997 The Tradition Presented by Countrywide 266 1
-21 Jeff Maggert 2019 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 263 1
-21 Retief Goosen 2019 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 263 2
-21 Hale Irwin 1999 Ford Senior Players Championship 267 1
-21 Gil Morgan 1998 Ford Senior Players Championship 267 1
-21 Lee Trevino 1990 Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship 267 2
-20 Jeff Maggert 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship 268 2
-20 Vijay Singh 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship 268 1
-20 Bernhard Langer 2017 Regions Tradition 268 1
-20 Fred Funk 2009 U.S. Senior Open Championship 268 1
-20 Andy Bean 2008 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 268 1
-20 Jim Thorpe 2007 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 268 1
-20 Jim Thorpe 2003 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 268 1