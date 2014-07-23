×
Statistics » All-Time Records » Lowest 36-Hole Score (Opening)

Score Player Tournament Round Scores RTP Score Finish Position
124 Bruce Fleisher 2002 RJR Championship 60-64 -16 1
125 Phil Mickelson 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National 61-64 -17 1
126 Steve Stricker 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship 62-64 -14 1
126 Kenny Perry 2018 3M Championship 66-60 -18 1
126 Jeff Maggert 2016 Shaw Charity Classic 63-63 -14 T6
126 Jay Haas 2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 66-60 -14 2
126 Kenny Perry 2012 ACE Group Classic 64-62 -18 1
126 Hale Irwin 1997 Vantage Championship 64-62 -16 1
126 Jim Colbert 1994 GTE West Classic 62-64 -14 2
127 Scott McCarron 2017 Shaw Charity Classic 63-64 -13 1
127 Jay Haas 2016 Toshiba Classic 64-63 -15 1
127 Duffy Waldorf 2015 Toshiba Classic 67-60 -15 1
127 Rocco Mediate 2013 Shaw Charity Classic 63-64 -15 1
127 Fred Couples 2011 AT&T Championship 65-62 -17 1
127 Russ Cochran 2011 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 62-65 -17 T4
127 Bernhard Langer 2007 Administaff Small Business Classic 62-65 -17 1
127 Don Pooley 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai 63-64 -17 2
127 Jim Thorpe 2005 Blue Angels Classic 63-64 -13 1
127 Jim Ahern 2003 Music City Championship at Gaylord Opryland 64-63 -17 1
127 Tom Kite 2001 Gold Rush Classic 65-62 -17 1
127 Gibby Gilbert 1992 Southwestern Bell Classic 62-65 -13 1
127 Jim Colbert 1991 First Development Kaanapali Classic 66-61 -15 1
127 Bruce Crampton 1987 Bank One Senior Golf Classic 63-64 -13 1