Lowest 36-Hole Score (Opening)

|124
|
Bruce Fleisher
|2002 RJR Championship
|60-64
|-16
|1
|125
|
Phil Mickelson
|2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National
|61-64
|-17
|1
|126
|
Steve Stricker
|2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship
|62-64
|-14
|1
|126
|
Kenny Perry
|2018 3M Championship
|66-60
|-18
|1
|126
|
Jeff Maggert
|2016 Shaw Charity Classic
|63-63
|-14
|T6
|126
|
Jay Haas
|2012 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|66-60
|-14
|2
|126
|
Kenny Perry
|2012 ACE Group Classic
|64-62
|-18
|1
|126
|
Hale Irwin
|1997 Vantage Championship
|64-62
|-16
|1
|126
|
Jim Colbert
|1994 GTE West Classic
|62-64
|-14
|2
|127
|
Scott McCarron
|2017 Shaw Charity Classic
|63-64
|-13
|1
|127
|
Jay Haas
|2016 Toshiba Classic
|64-63
|-15
|1
|127
|
Duffy Waldorf
|2015 Toshiba Classic
|67-60
|-15
|1
|127
|
Rocco Mediate
|2013 Shaw Charity Classic
|63-64
|-15
|1
|127
|
Fred Couples
|2011 AT&T Championship
|65-62
|-17
|1
|127
|
Russ Cochran
|2011 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|62-65
|-17
|T4
|127
|
Bernhard Langer
|2007 Administaff Small Business Classic
|62-65
|-17
|1
|127
|
Don Pooley
|2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai
|63-64
|-17
|2
|127
|
Jim Thorpe
|2005 Blue Angels Classic
|63-64
|-13
|1
|127
|
Jim Ahern
|2003 Music City Championship at Gaylord Opryland
|64-63
|-17
|1
|127
|
Tom Kite
|2001 Gold Rush Classic
|65-62
|-17
|1
|127
|
Gibby Gilbert
|1992 Southwestern Bell Classic
|62-65
|-13
|1
|127
|
Jim Colbert
|1991 First Development Kaanapali Classic
|66-61
|-15
|1
|127
|
Bruce Crampton
|1987 Bank One Senior Golf Classic
|63-64
|-13
|1