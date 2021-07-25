×
Statistics » Streaks » Current Streak without a 3 Putt

Current Streak without a 3 Putt

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 17

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME VALUE
1 1 Doug Barron 145
2 2 Jim Furyk 88
3 3 K.J. Choi 82
4 4 Tim Herron 79
5 5 Tom Byrum 78
6 6 Judd Gibb 72
T7 T7 Ángel Cabrera 70
T7 T7 David Frost 70
9 9 Gibby Gilbert III 64
10 10 Mike Weir 60
T11 T11 Jay Haas 56
T11 T11 Mark Calcavecchia 56
T11 T11 Stephen Leaney 56
14 14 Sandy Lyle 55
15 15 Paul Stankowski 53
16 16 Darren Clarke 51
17 17 Rod Pampling 49
18 18 Tommy Tolles 48
T19 T19 Ian Woosnam 47
T19 T19 Hugh Royer III 47
T19 T19 Michael Bradley 47
T22 22 Loren Roberts 41
T22 John Aber 41
T24 T23 Ted Tryba 40
T24 T23 Steve Jones 40
T24 T23 José María Olazábal 40
T27 T26 Denis Watson 39
T27 T26 Bernhard Langer 39
T27 T26 Len Mattiace 39
T27 T26 Bob Sowards 39
31 30 Michael Allen 38
T32 T31 Mark Brooks 37
T32 T31 Markus Brier 37
T34 T33 Scott Hebert 36
T34 T33 Chris Hunsucker 36
T34 T33 Bobby Cochran 36
T34 T33 Jeff Whitfield 36
T34 T33 Greg Davies 36
T34 T33 John Bearrie 36
T34 T33 Charles Bolling 36
T34 T33 Brandt Jobe 36
T34 T33 Jeff Schmid 36
T43 T42 Jerry Pate 35
T43 T42 Mauricio Molina 35
45 44 Jeff Roth 34
46 45 Barry Lane 32
T47 T46 David McKenzie 31
T47 T46 Tim Hogarth 31
T47 T46 Mike Goodes 31
50 49 Craig Vanhorn 30
T51 T50 Jay Don Blake 29
T51 T50 Craig Bowden 29
T53 T52 Skip Kendall 28
T53 T52 Alan Morin 28
T55 T54 Lionel Kunka 27
T55 T54 Jim Carter 27
57 56 Paul Claxton 26
T58 T57 Brian Cairns 25
T58 T57 Mike Small 25
T60 T59 Harry Rudolph 24
T60 T59 Buck Brittain 24
T62 T61 Frank Bensel, Jr. 23
T62 T61 David Eger 23
T64 T63 David Toms 22
T64 T63 Woody Austin 22
T64 T63 Mike Laudien 22
T64 T63 Esteban Toledo 22
T64 T63 Jim McGovern 22
T64 T63 Cary Cozby 22
T64 T63 Frank Lickliter II 22
T64 T63 Jesús Rivas 22
T72 T71 Tom Watson 21
T72 T71 Brad Klapprott 21
T72 T71 Chris Starkjohann 21
T72 T71 Steve Pate 21
T76 T75 Todd Hamilton 20
T76 T75 Russ Cochran 20
T76 T75 Phillip Price 20
T79 T78 Miguel Angel Jiménez 19
T79 T78 Neal Lancaster 19
81 80 Gary Hallberg 18
T82 T81 Mario Tiziani 17
T82 T81 Stan Souza 17
T82 T81 Dean Channell 17
T82 T81 Terry Walsh 17
T86 T85 Christopher Williams 16
T86 T85 Alan McLean 16
T86 T85 Gus Ulrich 16
T86 T85 Steve Stricker 16
T90 T89 Wes Short, Jr. 15
T90 T89 Clark Dennis 15
T90 T89 Kenny Perry 15
T90 T89 Mark Brown 15
T90 T89 Chris Jorgensen 15
T90 T89 Scott McCarron 15
T90 T89 Mark Mielke 15
T90 T89 Ken Duke 15
T98 T97 Thomas Bjørn 14
T98 T97 Jody Bellflower 14
T98 T97 David McNabb 14
T98 T97 Scott Simpson 14
T98 T97 Hale Irwin 14
T98 T97 Kevin Sutherland 14
T98 T97 Geoffrey Sisk 14
T105 T104 Dudley Hart 13
T105 T104 Bobby Gage 13
T105 T104 Steve Isley 13
T105 T104 Larry Mize 13
T105 T104 Tom Werkmeister 13
T105 T104 Brian Lovett 13
T105 T104 Retief Goosen 13
T105 T104 Eric Bogar 13
T105 T104 Robert Karlsson 13
T105 T104 William Mitchell 13
T105 T104 David Morland IV 13
T116 T115 Cameron Beckman 12
T116 T115 Paul Streeter 12
T116 T115 John Smoltz 12
T116 T115 Peter Fowler 12
T116 T115 Bob Estes 12
T116 T115 Jerry Haas 12
T116 T115 John Daly 12
T116 T115 John Ogden 12
T116 T115 Gary Nicklaus 12
T116 T115 Bob May 12
T126 T125 Keith Decker 11
T126 T125 Jeffrey Wilson 11
T126 T125 Spike McRoy 11
T126 T125 Tommy Armour III 11
T126 T125 Davis Love III 11
T126 T125 Thongchai Jaidee 11
T126 T125 Kevin Baker 11
T133 T132 Scott Parel 10
T133 T132 Roger Chapman 10
T133 T132 John Cook 10
T133 T132 Gene Fieger 10
T133 T132 Ernie Els 10
T133 T132 Paul Goydos 10
T139 T138 Matt Gogel 9
T139 T138 Brian Cooper 9
T139 T138 Michael Ketcham 9
T139 T138 Brad Faxon 9
T139 T138 Phil Mickelson 9
T139 T138 Kirk Triplett 9
T139 T138 Eric Rustand 9
T139 T138 Todd Fischer 9
T139 T138 John Senden 9
T139 T138 James Kingston 9
T139 T138 Paul Eales 9
T139 T138 Kevin Kraft 9
T151 T150 Roger Newsom 8
T151 T150 Todd Bailey 8
T151 T150 Dick Mast 8
T151 T150 Blaine McCallister 8
T151 T150 Dan Forsman 8
T151 T150 Fred Couples 8
T151 T150 Billy Andrade 8
T151 T150 Bart Bryant 8
T151 T150 Frank Esposito 8
T160 T159 Tom Gillis 7
T160 T159 Joe Durant 7
T160 T159 Stephen Ames 7
T160 T159 Greg Kraft 7
T160 T159 Jeff Hart 7
T160 T159 Jarmo Sandelin 7
T160 T159 Ricardo Gonzalez 7
T167 T166 Ray Franz, Jr. 6
T167 T166 Ken Crawford 6
T167 T166 Sean Crowley 6
T167 T166 Neal Hendee 6
T167 T166 Rafael Gómez 6
T167 T166 Michael McCoy 6
T167 T166 John Huston 6
T167 T166 Barry Cheesman 6
T167 T166 Duffy Waldorf 6
T167 T166 Scott Verplank 6
T167 T166 John Riegger 6
T178 T177 Sam Randolph 5
T178 T177 Miguel Angel Martin 5
T178 T177 Sonny Skinner 5
T178 T177 Vijay Singh 5
T178 T177 Robin Byrd 5
T178 T177 Jon Lindstrom 5
T178 T177 Bob Royak 5
T185 T184 Jesper Parnevik 4
T185 T184 David Shacklady 4
T185 T184 Alex Cejka 4
T185 T184 Ricky Bell 4
T185 T184 Claud Cooper 4
T185 T184 Chad Proehl 4
T185 T184 Neil Thompson 4
T185 T184 Walt Chapman 4
T185 T184 Steve Schneiter 4
T185 T184 Brett Quigley 4
T185 T184 Glen Day 4
T185 T184 Shaun Micheel 4
T185 T184 Marco Dawson 4
T185 T184 Jim Schuman 4
T185 T184 Brad Bryant 4
T185 T184 Kenny Knox 4
T201 T200 Peter Jacobsen 3
T201 T200 Billy Mayfair 3
T201 T200 Tom Lehman 3
T201 T200 Corey Pavin 3
T201 T200 Andy North 3
T201 T200 Tim Petrovic 3
T201 T200 Bobby Wadkins 3
T201 T200 Jeff Sluman 3
T201 T200 Willie Wood 3
T201 T200 Colin Montgomerie 3
T201 T200 Shane Bertsch 3
T201 T200 Kelly Grunewald 3
T201 T200 Craig Kanada 3
T201 T200 Robert Funk 3
T201 T200 Doug Clapp 3
T201 T200 Chad Ibbotson 3
T201 T200 Sal Felice II 3
T201 T200 Drew Forrester 3
T201 T200 Mark Strickland 3
T201 T200 Eric Veilleux 3
T201 T200 Jim Patterson 3
T201 T200 William Smith 3
T201 T200 Wade Weems 3
T201 T200 Tim Cobb 3
T201 T200 Travis Steed 3
T201 T200 Todd White 3
T201 T200 John Pillar 3
T201 T200 Andrew Raitt 3
T201 T200 Paul McGinley 3
T201 T200 Steve Runge 3
T231 T230 Joakim Haeggman 2
T231 T230 Greg Daggett 2
T231 T230 Yong Lee 2
T231 T230 Henrik Simonsen 2
T231 T230 Jerry Kelly 2
T231 T230 Dan Olsen 2
T231 T230 Ken Tanigawa 2
T231 T230 Tom Pernice Jr. 2
T231 T230 Jeff Maggert 2
T231 T230 Lee Janzen 2
T241 T240 Brent Murray 1
T241 T240 Jerry Smith 1
T241 T240 Fran Quinn 1
T241 T240 Joey Sindelar 1
T241 T240 Chris DiMarco 1
T241 T240 Scott Dunlap 1
T241 T240 Paul Broadhurst 1
T241 T240 Steve Flesch 1
T241 T240 Anthony Smith 1
T241 T240 Omar Uresti 1
T241 T240 Stuart Smith 1
T241 T240 Brad Burns 1
T241 T240 Jean-Francois Remesy 1
T241 T240 Chad Frank 1
T241 T240 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 1
T241 T240 Carlos Franco 1
T241 T240 Marcus Meloan 1
T241 T240 José Coceres 1
T241 T240 Kent Jones 1
T241 T240 John Harris 1
T241 T240 Rich Beem 1

The number of holes a player has completed without a 3-putt. (483)