YTD Par or Better Streak

YTD Par or Better Streak

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME NUMBER OF ROUNDS
1 1 Ernie Els 32
2 2 Scott Parel 30
3 3 Bernhard Langer 29
4 4 Robert Karlsson 26
T5 T5 Jerry Kelly 24
T5 T5 Kevin Sutherland 24
7 7 Jim Furyk 23
T8 T8 Retief Goosen 22
T8 T8 Steve Stricker 22
T10 T10 Fred Couples 18
T10 T10 Miguel Angel Jiménez 18
T10 T10 Joe Durant 18
T13 T13 Ken Tanigawa 17
T13 T13 Paul Broadhurst 17
T13 T13 Stephen Leaney 17
T13 T13 Kenny Perry 17
T17 T17 K.J. Choi 16
T17 T17 Colin Montgomerie 16
T19 T19 Woody Austin 15
T19 T19 José María Olazábal 15
T19 T19 David Toms 15
T22 T22 Vijay Singh 14
T22 T22 Bob Estes 14
T22 T22 Billy Andrade 14
T22 T22 Steve Flesch 14
T22 T22 Rod Pampling 14
T27 T27 Wes Short, Jr. 13
T27 T27 Mike Weir 13
T27 T27 Brandt Jobe 13
T27 T27 Marco Dawson 13
T31 T31 Kirk Triplett 12
T31 T31 Darren Clarke 12
T33 T33 Ken Duke 11
T33 T33 Glen Day 11
T33 T33 Paul Goydos 11
T33 T33 Stephen Ames 11
T33 T33 Mark O'Meara 11
T33 T33 Tom Byrum 11
T33 T33 Jay Haas 11
T33 T33 Rocco Mediate 11
T41 T41 Billy Mayfair 10
T41 T41 Larry Mize 10
T41 T41 Jeff Maggert 10
T41 T41 Tom Lehman 10
T41 T41 John Huston 10
T41 T41 Tim Petrovic 10
T41 T41 Jeff Sluman 10
T41 T41 Scott Dunlap 10
T49 T49 Gene Sauers 9
T49 T49 Phil Mickelson 9
T49 T49 Robin Byrd 9
T49 T49 Brett Quigley 9
T49 T49 Scott McCarron 9
T49 T49 Kent Jones 9
T49 T49 Dicky Pride 9
T49 T49 Jesper Parnevik 9
T49 T49 Doug Barron 9
T58 T58 Alex Cejka 8
T58 T58 Sandy Lyle 8
T60 T60 John Daly 7
T60 T60 Bart Bryant 7
T60 T60 Michael Allen 7
T60 T60 Cameron Beckman 7
T64 T64 Steve Pate 6
T64 T64 Scott Verplank 6
T66 T66 Duffy Waldorf 5
T66 T66 Tom Pernice Jr. 5
T66 T66 Joey Sindelar 5
T66 T66 Chris DiMarco 5
T66 T66 Dudley Hart 5
T66 T66 David Frost 5
T66 T66 Fred Funk 5
T66 T66 Olin Browne 5
T66 T66 Lee Janzen 5
T66 T66 Steve Jones 5
T66 T66 Skip Kendall 5
T66 T66 Jerry Haas 5
T66 T66 Shane Bertsch 5
T66 T66 Tom Gillis 5
T66 T66 Jarmo Sandelin 5
T66 T66 David McKenzie 5
T82 T82 Tim Herron 4
T82 T82 Ángel Cabrera 4
T82 T82 Thongchai Jaidee 4
T82 T82 Craig Bowden 4
T82 T82 Cliff Kresge 4
T82 T82 Mark Brooks 4
T82 T82 Tommy Armour III 4
T82 T82 Shaun Micheel 4
T82 T82 Willie Wood 4
T82 T82 Corey Pavin 4
T82 T82 Fran Quinn 4
T93 T93 Jerry Smith 3
T93 T93 Bob May 3
T93 T93 Ted Tryba 3
T93 T93 Mark Calcavecchia 3
T93 T93 Russ Cochran 3
T93 T93 Mike Goodes 3
T93 T93 Brad Bryant 3
T93 T93 Scott Hoch 3
T93 T93 Dick Mast 3
T93 T93 David Morland IV 3
T93 Thomas Bjørn 3
T93 T93 Omar Uresti 3
T93 T93 Gibby Gilbert III 3
T93 Gary Orr 3
T93 T109 David Shacklady 3
T93 T93 Rich Beem 3
T93 T93 Carlos Franco 3
T93 T93 Roger Chapman 3
T93 T93 John Senden 3
T112 James Kingston 2
T112 Paul Eales 2
T112 T109 Phillip Price 2
T112 T109 Jean-Francois Remesy 2
T112 Philip Golding 2
T112 Ricardo Gonzalez 2
T112 Yoshinobu Tsukada 2
T112 T109 Gary Nicklaus 2
T112 T109 Paul Stankowski 2
T112 Walt Chapman 2
T112 T109 Mike Small 2
T112 T109 Frank Lickliter II 2
T112 Stephen Dodd 2
T112 T109 Bob Sowards 2
T112 Peter Baker 2
T112 T109 Matt Gogel 2
T112 Thomas Levet 2
T112 Miguel Angel Martin 2
T112 T109 Davis Love III 2
T112 T109 Tom Kite 2
T112 Clark Dennis 2
T112 T109 Dan Forsman 2
T112 T109 Peter Fowler 2
T112 T109 John Cook 2
T112 T109 Michael Bradley 2
T112 T109 Greg Kraft 2
T112 T109 Esteban Toledo 2
T112 T109 Tommy Tolles 2
T112 Ian Woosnam 2
T112 T109 John Riegger 2
T112 T109 Loren Roberts 2
T112 T109 Scott Simpson 2

This is the year-to-date best number of consecutive par or better rounds that the player currently has. (NOTE: This may have carried over from the prior year). (482)