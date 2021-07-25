×
YTD Rounds in 60's Streak

, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME BEST STREAK
1 1 Steve Stricker 11
T2 T2 Ernie Els 10
T2 T2 Robert Karlsson 10
4 4 Kevin Sutherland 9
T5 T5 Brandt Jobe 8
T5 T5 Brett Quigley 8
T7 T7 Jim Furyk 7
T7 T7 David Toms 7
T7 T7 Alex Cejka 7
T7 T7 Scott Parel 7
T11 T11 Retief Goosen 6
T11 T11 Darren Clarke 6
T11 T11 Miguel Angel Jiménez 6
T11 T11 Kent Jones 6
T11 T11 K.J. Choi 6
T11 T11 Gene Sauers 6
T11 T11 Phil Mickelson 6
T11 T11 Bernhard Langer 6
T19 T19 Tom Lehman 5
T19 T19 Fred Couples 5
T19 T19 Jeff Maggert 5
T19 T19 Woody Austin 5
T19 T26 Jerry Kelly 5
T19 T19 Glen Day 5
T19 T19 Joe Durant 5
T19 T19 Rod Pampling 5
T27 T26 Ken Duke 4
T27 T26 Vijay Singh 4
T27 T26 Wes Short, Jr. 4
T27 T37 Paul Broadhurst 4
T27 T26 Dicky Pride 4
T27 T26 Mike Weir 4
T27 T26 Steve Flesch 4
T27 T26 Scott McCarron 4
T27 T26 Tim Petrovic 4
T27 T26 Billy Andrade 4
T27 T26 Tommy Armour III 4
T38 T37 John Daly 3
T38 T37 Mark Calcavecchia 3
T38 T37 Bob Estes 3
T38 T37 Jay Haas 3
T38 T37 Joey Sindelar 3
T38 T37 Billy Mayfair 3
T38 T37 Rocco Mediate 3
T38 T37 Corey Pavin 3
T38 T37 Larry Mize 3
T38 T37 Mark O'Meara 3
T38 T37 Shane Bertsch 3
T38 T37 Colin Montgomerie 3
T38 T37 Paul Goydos 3
T38 T37 Kenny Perry 3
T38 T37 Chris DiMarco 3
T38 T37 Stephen Ames 3
T38 T37 Marco Dawson 3
T38 T37 Scott Dunlap 3
T38 T37 David McKenzie 3
T38 T37 Tim Herron 3
T38 T37 Cameron Beckman 3
T38 T37 Doug Barron 3
T60 T60 Jesper Parnevik 2
T60 T60 Ángel Cabrera 2
T60 Ricardo Gonzalez 2
T60 David Shacklady 2
T60 T60 Stephen Leaney 2
T60 Jarmo Sandelin 2
T60 Rich Beem 2
T60 Jean-Francois Remesy 2
T60 Yoshinobu Tsukada 2
T60 T60 Michael Allen 2
T60 T60 Bob May 2
T60 T60 José María Olazábal 2
T60 T60 Ken Tanigawa 2
T60 T60 Dudley Hart 2
T60 T60 Tom Gillis 2
T60 T60 Robin Byrd 2
T60 T60 Craig Bowden 2
T60 T60 Matt Gogel 2
T60 Thomas Bjørn 2
T60 Stephen Dodd 2
T60 Peter Baker 2
T60 T60 Steve Pate 2
T60 T60 Tom Pernice Jr. 2
T60 T60 Jerry Smith 2
T60 T60 John Riegger 2
T60 T60 Kirk Triplett 2
T60 T60 Scott Verplank 2
T60 T60 Duffy Waldorf 2
T60 T60 Willie Wood 2
T60 Ian Woosnam 2
T60 T60 Scott Hoch 2
T60 T60 John Huston 2
T60 T60 Lee Janzen 2
T60 T60 Fred Funk 2
T60 T60 Mike Goodes 2
T60 T60 Davis Love III 2
T60 T60 Russ Cochran 2
T60 Clark Dennis 2
T60 T60 Michael Bradley 2
T60 T60 Mark Brooks 2
T60 T60 Olin Browne 2
T60 T60 Brad Bryant 2
T60 T60 Tom Byrum 2

This is the highest number of YTD consecutive rounds under 70 that the player has. (475)